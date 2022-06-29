Grindstone Entertainment Group now has the rights to the upcoming crime drama, One Day as a Lion, reports Deadline. The film is currently in production. The story of One Day as a Lion follows Jackie Powers, a father of a juvenile delinquent son, who struggles to escape his past life of crime as he turns to a job as a collector for local mobster Dom Lorenzo and his mob boss Pauly Russo.

After failing to collect from Walter Boggs, a local cowboy legend, he makes a run for it with waitress Lola Brisky as a hostage. Seeing no way out of the chaotic situation, he makes a deal with Lola and poses as her fiancé to impress her terminally ill mother in return for money to pay for his son’s defense lawyer.

The film features the acting talents of Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Frank Grillo (Captain America, The Purge), Michael Carmen Pitt (Boardwalk Empire), Marianne Rendón (Charlie Says), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black), and Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways).

One Day as a Lion was written by Scot Caan (Hawaii Five-O), with John Swab (Ida Red) serving as director. Jeremy M. Rosen (Ida Red, Charlie Says) is producing for Roxwell Films. Executive producers are Barry Brooker, Stan Wertlieb, Joshua Spector, Viviana Zarragoitia, and Ali Jazayeri.

Swab and Rosen have worked together on several other projects as well; One Day as a Lion will be their seventh creative collaboration. It also serves as the fourth creative project between the Rosen, Swab, and Grillo, with their most recent project being Ida Red, a crime thriller starring Grillo, Josh Hartnett, and Melissa Leo. The three also have two films expected to release in the later 2022.

Speaking with Deadline, Rosen stated that he and Swab are “fired up to bring this project to life” and expressed excitement over filming in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - where the production is currently located. As President of Grindstone, Brooker praised the upcoming thriller and stated that the company is “thrilled to be partnering with Jeremy, John, and Scott to bring this film to audiences.”

With such talent behind the scenes, and cast and crew, many of whom have proven through previous projects that they can successfully collaborate together for feature films, show promise that One Day as a Lion will be a great take on the crime meets dysfunctional family drama. Hopefully, it will be a wild ride worth watching.

There is currently no release date for One Day as a Lion.