Collider can exclusively unveil the first poster for One Day as a Lion, an upcoming action thriller starring Scott Caan, J.K. Simmons, and Frank Grillo. The film follows Caan in the role of Jackie Powers, an incompetent hitman tasked with taking out a cowboy legend played by Simmons.

While we know little about One Day as a Lion, the first poster teases the movie's tone. In the key art, we can see the three main stars in front of a “Diner” sign that underlines the Neo-Western setting of the crime drama. As the official synopsis reveals, One Day as a Lion is an homage to the Coen Brothers, known for their mastery of Westerns and crime stories. Among the inspirations for One Day as a Lion, the synopsis also counts Quentin Tarantino, which could indicate how bloody and violent the upcoming movie can be.

One Day as a Lion was filmed in 2022 when we got the first story details. Now, with the help of the synopsis, we can start piecing things together and get a clearer picture of the upcoming thriller. Caan, who has an impressive range as an actor, will be playing a hitman who gets involved with some dangerous people while trying to get enough money to take his son out of jail. His target, Simmons, is some sort of gritty celebrity who won’t be taken down easily, forcing Caan’s Jackie Powers to run away. While escaping the criminals who hired him, Jackie joins forces with bored waitress Lola, who starts her journey as a hostage and becomes the failed hitman’s partner.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Silent Road' Trailer Turns the German Legend of 'The Pied Piper of Hamelin' Into a Greek Thriller [Exclusive]

On top of everything, there’s also a thug sent to kill Jackie after he fails his mission. While there’s nothing confirmed, it would make sense for Grillo to play the main villain, as the star has a knack for bringing compelling villains to life, from the MCU’s Crossbones to his most recent role as a cult leader.

When Is One Day as a Lion Coming to Theaters?

One Day as a Lion is directed by John Swab, whose previous film, Little Dixie, also starred Grillo. The script is signed by Caan himself. The movie also stars Marianne Rendón, Taryn Manning, George Carroll, and Virginia Madsen. Rendón was last seen sharing the screen with Grillo in The Resurrection of Charles Manson.

One Day as a Lion comes to theaters on April 4. After that, the movie will be available on digital and on demand on April 7. Check out the exclusive poster and the film’s synopsis below.