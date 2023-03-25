Many acting careers can ebb and flow, with world-famous performers often going through desperately difficult periods that juxtapose those moments at the top table of talent. Only very few actors can keep their name in the spotlight for decades upon decades, and it takes a genuinely versatile and gifted performer to do so. One of these actors is J.K. Simmons, whose on-screen career began in 1986. Over the years, Simmons has played iconic characters such as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man or Terrence Fletcher in Whiplash, with the latter earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. As one of the best actors of his generation, Simmons demands an audience wherever he turns up next, with many fans always keeping one eye on all of his casting announcements.

There will be no surprise to hear that thousands of dedicated admirers were excited to learn of his role in the upcoming movie One Day as a Lion, with news of his addition coming back in June 2022. With this in mind, and a trailer finally released, we bring you exactly everything we know about One Day as a Lion.

Image via Lionsgate

Related: 'One Day as a Lion' Poster Unites J.K. Simmons, Frank Grillo, and Scott Caan [Exclusive]

Will One Day as a Lion Be in Theaters?

One Day as a Lion will hit select theaters on April 4, 2023. Tickets have yet to go on sale, but fans should expect to see them made available very soon. The film won't have a wide release, so check your local showtimes to see if it's playing near you.

Will One Day as a Lion Be Available on Streaming?

One Day as a Lion will be available to watch through video-on-demand on April 7, 2023, three days after its theatrical release. You can watch the film regardless of whether your local cinema plays it.

What is One Day as a Lion About?

One Day as a Lion seems to be a quintessential action/thriller, with mentions of the mob, cowboys, and family dramas all enormously appealing to fans of the genre. Non-stop action is vital in keeping fans of action/thrillers glued to their seats, and the story sounds like it will do just that.

The official plot synopsis of the film reads:

Jackie Powers (Scott Caan) is a nice guy but a lousy hitman sent to take out a crafty debtor (J.K. Simmons). Jackie only pisses him off. Fleeing the scene, Jackie takes bored waitress Lola as a hostage. Jackie needs money to get his son out of jail. Lola cooks up a scheme for them to get cash from her dying mother (Virginia Madsen). Meanwhile, a thug sent to kill him is sleeping with Jackie’s ex… Also starring Frank Grillo this crime comedy is a witty homage to Tarantino and the Coen brothers.

Is There a Trailer For One Day as a Lion?

The One Day as a Lion trailer was released on March 22, 2023. We get our first look at the film, which is full of fantastic moments. We see the full cast, how intense the film's stakes are, and what that means for the characters going forward. Watch the official trailer below.

Non-stop action is the order of the day in this trailer, with J.K. Simmons's rugged renegade demeanor oozing out of every scene he is in. The tough-talking dialogue is intercut nicely with moments of comedy that allow the trailer time to breathe as we make our way between action set pieces. Fans of action movies are seemingly in for a treat, and when one considers the trailer, synopsis, and confirmed cast, this movie looks like a sure-fire rollercoaster ride of red-blooded fun.

Who are the Creatives Behind One Day as a Lion?

It can be reassuring for fans to learn that the team behind the movie has worked together previously and successfully. Producers Jeremy M. Rosen (Charlie Says) and director John Swab (Candy Land) have previously worked together on films such as Ida Red, marking this movie's seventh full feature collaboration. They have also worked with many of the cast before, with Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) working numerous times with the pair, including the recent John Swab release Little Dixie.

Who are the Cast In One Day as a Lion?

Image via Lionsgate

J.K. Simmons plays Walter Boggs and is joined on-screen by Frank Grillo, playing Pauly Russo. Virginia Madsen (Sideways) plays Valerie Brisky. Scott Caan (Gone in Sixty Seconds) is Jackie Powers. Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black) stars as Taylor Love, and Marianne Rendón (Imposters) plays Lola Brisky.

Of course, this is only a sample of the talent on offer, but if the combined ability of these great actors can produce their worth on screen, One Day as a Lion looks like an unmissable action movie.

Related: New 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons Preparing for the Holidays

More J.K. Simmons' Films to Watch

J.K. Simmons is one of the best performers in Hollywood. We fully expect One Day as a Lion to be one of his best, but until then, let's take a look at two of his best roles. Here are two J.K. Simmons movies to watch if you're excited about One Day as a Lion.

Juno (2007) - When precocious teen Juno MacGuff (Elliot Page) becomes pregnant, she chooses a failed rock star and his wife to adopt her unborn child. Complications occur when Mark, the prospective father, begins viewing Juno as more than just the mother of his future child, jeopardizing both his marriage and the adoption.

Simmons co-stars as Mac MacGuff, the father of Juno, leading to one of his more underrated performances. He doesn't come with the rage of Omni-Man or the extreme commentary of J. Jonah Jameson because of the true-to-life story that Juno is known for, making it one of his career highlights.

Watch on HBO Max

Whiplash (2014) - Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is an ambitious young jazz drummer in the pursuit of rising to the top of his elite music conservatory. Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons), an instructor known for his terrifying teaching methods, discovers Andrew and transfers the aspiring drummer into the top jazz ensemble, forever changing the young man's life. But Andrew's passion for achieving perfection quickly spirals into obsession as his ruthless teacher pushes him to the brink of his ability and his sanity.

Whiplash is easily SImmons' best performance, and it earned him an Academy Award. It's raw emotion, and he's able to be this intense figure while still having his natural wit and charisma shine through. It's definitely a must-watch.

Rent on Prime Video