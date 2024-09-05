What happened in the final three episodes of One Day at a Time will finally be revealed four years after the show abruptly ended, Variety reports. A victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, production shut down, and three episodes, including the series finale, were never made. The cast and executive producers will reunite on October 15 for a charity table read of the episodes for the late Norman Lear's People For the American Way Foundation at TV's Academy's Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. Proceeds from the event will go to the foundation to continue the mission Lear founded. Executive producers Gloria Calderón Kellet and Mike Royce talked about this surprising development in a joint statement, saying,

“Reuniting our One Day at a Time cast to bring these unaired, unshot episodes to life – including what would have been our series finale – is a powerful reminder of the magic of Norman Lear and his work. It was an honor to bring this Latine family to the screen, and this reading is not just a celebration, but a chance to connect with our incredible fans once more and support a cause close to our hearts, People For The American Way Foundation, another of Norman’s brainchildren. Together, we honor Norman’s legacy, our beloved show and a community that has always supported us.”

The entire cast will be present, led by Justina Machado as Penelope. Rita Moreno will read for Lydia, Stephen Tobolowsky for Dr. Berkowitz, Todd Grinnell for Schneider, Isabella Gomez for Elena, Marcel Ruiz for Alex, India de Beaufort for Avery, Sheridan Pierce for Syd, and Ed Quinn for Max. Calderón Kellet will read stage directions for the episodes titled "Church and Statement," "Best Birthday," and "Dreams," the series finale.

The Atypical Journey of 'One Day at a Time.'

The 2017 series is based on a 1975 series of the same. Netflix ordered it, and it ran for three seasons. In a turn of events never-before-seen, or since it was canceled, it was saved by linear channel Pop TV, which is the opposite of what usually happens. Pop TV picked the show up for Season 4, but despite increased ratings, the network exited scripted programming and opted to end it. However, another tragedy hit with the pandemic, and production for Season 4 stopped indefinitely. Like shows such as The Society and Empire, whose episodes were already written, the scripts never translated into new episodes.

All episodes from the three seasons made for Netflix are available to stream on the platform. Season 4 is available for rent or purchase on services like Apple TV or YouTube TV.

One Day at a Time (2017) Release Date January 6, 2017 Cast Justina Machado , Rita Moreno Stephen Tobolowsky , Marcel Ruiz , Todd Grinnell Developer Gloria Calderón Kellett, Mike Royce

