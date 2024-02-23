Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's One Day.

When it comes to on-screen romance, stories spanning many years are some of the most compelling, and often heartbreaking — When Harry Met Sally, Normal People, and Richard Linklater's Before trilogy to name a few. The latest addition to this subgenre is the Netflix original miniseries One Day, adapted from David Nicholls' 2009 novel of the same name, which follows Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew's (Leo Woodall) relationship over 20 years. A film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway was released in 2011 to less than favorable reviews, but the 14-episode series has much more room to develop the characters and has been far better received by critics and viewers alike. It's a classic friends-to-lovers romance with a familiar but unique premise. Each episode takes place on July 15th, also known as St. Swithin's Day, throughout Emma and Dexter's lives, sometimes together, sometimes apart.

One Day is, for the most part, a heartfelt story about the intertwining lives of two people choosing to maintain a relationship over many years and often long-distance, long before technology and social media made it much easier to do so. But the ending, which delivers an emotional gut punch, leaves something to be desired. When things finally fall into place for Emma and Dexter after years of friendship, conflict, and heartbreak, Emma is killed in a car accident. In a way, it's true to life; people die all the time at random and without warning, and we never really know how much time we have with the people that we love. But from a storytelling perspective, it's a bit of a cop-out, and feels unearned considering much of Emma and Dexter's relationship — and the series as a whole — is one-sided to begin with. It should be noted that the series is based on the book from Nicholls, and it's a pretty faithful adaptation at that, so a lot of viewers knew how it was going to end before starting it. Still, it doesn't take away from the fact that the show presents us with a complex, layered, and strong female character, but doesn't give her the ending she deserves.

Emma and Dexter Overcome Significant Differences in 'One Day'

One Day employs several classic romantic tropes in Emma and Dexter's relationship. The first time they meet is a chance encounter on the night of their graduation from university, and their unconventional one-night stand evolves into a lifelong will they/won't they friendship until they finally get together in their 30s. Their opposites-attract dynamic is one of the biggest strengths and sources of conflict in their relationship. Dexter is a flirtatious party boy from a well-to-do family who coasts on his looks and charm into a career hosting trashy reality TV shows. Emma, a working-class Northern girl with dreams of becoming a writer, hops from job to job to make ends meet, eventually becoming an English teacher and director of the school's bare-bones theater program.

Their difference in social class causes significant strain on their relationship, often forcing Emma to call attention to Dexter's privilege, particularly in the early years of their friendship. For example, when both Emma and Dexter are living in London in 1990, Dexter is starting his TV hosting career while Emma is stuck working a low-wage job at a tacky Mexican restaurant chain. In one of the most excruciating moments in the series, Dexter and his chic new girlfriend go to see Emma at her workplace, and Emma is humiliated as they sit back and watch as she's forced to dance along to "La Cucraracha" with the rest of the staff, an encounter that Dexter makes even worse when he tries to tip her without ever actually ordering anything. This disparity becomes even more of an issue when Dexter advances in his career, making much more money than Emma and turning into a minor celebrity, inflating his ego and making him insufferable to be around.

Emma and Dexter's Relationship Was Always One-Sided

Leading up to their big fight in Episode 7, Emma and Dexter's relationship was noticeably one-sided, and Emma was always a much better friend to Dexter than he was to her. Dexter expected Emma to be there for emotional support whenever he needed it without ever reciprocating when she needed a listening ear or a shoulder to cry on. In 1993, the opening night of Emma's play and the first live taping of Dexter's new show happen to fall on the same day, but it's clear that Dexter sees Emma's play as more of an afterthought. He does send her flowers for opening night, but also calls her for a pep talk an hour before the play begins and begs her to come to his show despite her other commitments.

Dexter also seems to have the upper hand when it comes to their romantic feelings, knowing Emma always had feelings for him, and at times, toying with her emotions by only returning her affections when convenient for him, leaving her to be the one setting boundaries in order to maintain their friendship. By the time they vacation in Greece together in 1991, Emma has all but gotten over her feelings for Dexter. But Dexter, despite having a girlfriend, flirts with Emma, admits that he fancies her, and even offers to have a friends-with-benefits relationship with her. Emma balks at his offer, realizing he views her as a sort of backup plan, expecting her to always be pining after him and someone he can turn to for affection at his leisure. It’s a problem in their relationship that’s eventually addressed and overcome when they officially get together, but it makes the ending especially bleak.

Dexter Was Always the Main Character in 'One Day'

Despite spending time with both Emma and Dexter individually throughout the series, it becomes apparent by the end of One Day that Dexter was meant to be the main character all along. We see the inner lives of both characters, but spend significantly more time with Dexter, getting to know his family and even the family of his ex-wife Sylvia (Eleanor Tomlinson), whereas Emma's family is barely addressed and never shown on-screen.

Not every romantic story needs to have a happy ending, and some of the best ones don't, but Emma's sudden death in the penultimate episode is a lazy ending for an otherwise well-written character. It could certainly be argued that the unceremonious manner of her death is exactly the point, that good people are ripped from the world suddenly and without reason. But in the context of Emma and Dexter's story in particular, her death and the aftermath, in which she appears to a drunken Dexter on the second anniversary of her death, is used primarily as a way to teach him about love, loss, and moving on. It's a gut-wrenching fate for a character and couple we've been rooting for over 14 episodes, and instead of affording Emma and Dexter a nuanced ending, One Day takes the easy way out in order to tug at your heartstrings.

