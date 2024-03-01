The Big Picture Netflix's One Day series captures the essence of longing felt by Emma and Dex better than the film adaptation.

The series focuses on the importance of the first day these characters spend together, setting the foundation for their enduring romance.

Emma and Dex's differing dynamics and opposition in the series elevate the tension and make their eventual romance more poignant.

At its heart, David Nicholls’ acclaimed 2009 novel, One Day, is the story of two friends who spend a decade yearning for one another before they finally come together. Unfortunately, when the first attempt at adapting the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew was taken up, with Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Across the Universe actor Jim Sturgess leading the cast, the end product could not rise to the expectations set up by the source material. Luckily, Netflix’s recent television adaptation of Nicholls’ bestselling book not only avoids the major mistakes of its predecessor but also makes one major change that captures the essence of the story better than the film.

The 'One Day' Movie Fails to Capture the Longing Felt by Its Protagonists

In the series, it’s established quite early that the two lifelong friends, Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dex (Leo Woodall), have developed irreversible feelings for one another. They meet on the night of their university graduation, and the two characters end up experiencing the unique discomfort emerging from sharing a bed with someone completely different from themselves. Emma's curiosity, in the form of very specific questions, paves the way for these differences to come forward. But even amidst the awkward attempts at establishing a conversation and somehow evading the sexual tension clouding the room, Dex and Emma also seem to welcome the soothing nature of each other's company. The series also uses this scene to establish the characterization of our two protagonists. The conversation between Dex and Emma lets the audience learn a great deal about them as both a pair and as individuals.

Initially, it would seem that both the series and its film counterpart take a similar route to set up the story of Emma and Dex by preventing the two characters from consummating their relationship on that first night. But the way the series handles the initial few moments between the two characters, especially the first night that forms the foundation of the long-lasting friendship and eventual romance, makes all the difference. Where the series allows more time for this initial encounter to reach its logical conclusion in the morning when Dex gets ready to depart, the film just chooses to skip ahead in time to another year in the lives of the characters. In doing so, the film does not capture the intense feelings felt by the characters when they are required to say their goodbyes, the first of many over the ensuing decade.

For a story spanning years in time, the series realizes the importance of focusing on the first day these characters and lifelong lovers spend with each other — a memory both characters repeatedly look back on as it's the moment on which their friendship was founded. For instance, at the beach in Episode 4, when Dex applies sunscreen on Emma's body, Emma is quickly taken back to the comforting memory of Dex's touch on their firt night together. Notably, Emma kept the memory close to her heart by encapsulating it in a poem, which was later found by Ian (Jonny Weldon). For a story spanning years and decades in time, it makes more sense why the first encounter should have been the focal point for these characters to build on. Despite the trials and hiccups of their friendship and relationship later, it was as if that one moment in history always remained etched in the hearts of the characters, always providing the cushion to fall back on.

Netflix's 'One Day' Uses the 'Arthur's Seat' Scene Better

In the broader context of the story, even the events of the next day become especially important. Notably, the film version keeps Emma and Dex’s trip to Arthur Seat for the very end, hinting that a romance had sprouted between the characters quite early on. It's during their trip to the natural attraction that the characters truly get to develop an understanding of each other. It's important to remember that before they met the previous night, these two characters belonged to different worlds despite studying at the same college. Dexter Mayhew was the heartthrob of every girl in the college whereas Emma seemed to be an academically-oriented introvert. Once the initial attraction fades and the morning sun shines, this trip to Arthur's Seat becomes the opportunity for both characters to really get to know each other, beyond their own preconceived notions. The creative call taken by the Netflix series to place this scene at the very beginning, unlike the film that pushes the scene to the climax, is a crucial one. The trip provides the characters with a window to look at each other more deeply, beyond the social and economic context they might usually view people through.

When the Arthur's Seat scene is shown again alongside the finale in which Dex visits the site with his daughter, years after Emma's death, it provides greater value when kept at the beginning of the film. Not only does the latter scene depict how Dex's otherwise tumultuous life has come full circle, but also how a new chapter has opened in his journey, just like it did when he visited it the first time with Emma. By the end of One Day, Dex is seen recovering from the grief of losing Emma, and his decision to return to Arthur's Seat with his daughter appears to confirm that he has decided to follow his father's advice on living as if Emma were still alive.

Emma and Dex Share Different Dynamics in the Series

Interestingly, in the Netflix series, more than the film, the two characters are also put on opposing spectrums, with each looking down at the other’s journey, especially Dex. The mismatch between the two characters is more prominently visible in the series – something that again makes the character dynamics much more interesting. It’s the love-hate relationship that the characters share in the series that gives their journey high stakes. The knowledge that Emma and Dex are fundamentally very different and hence, are very unlikely to end up together, elevates the tension throughout the story while also making the ending all the more tragic and effective. The events of the first day become more consequential in establishing the tension between the characters. Rather rudely — as pointed out by Dex in the series — Emma calls out the vanity of Dex's ambition. The different perspectives that the characters have on each other's journey become a point of contention more than once. The series capitalizes on the opportunity to establish the romance and conflict in the first episode, adding to the cathartic nature of the moment when these characters finally shed their inhibitions and embark on a romance, 10 years later.

The success of Nicholls’ story spanning several years depends on the yearning endured by Emma and Dex throughout their 20s and early 30s, in the hopes that one day they will finally come together in the way they are meant to. By choosing to dilute the impact of the early encounters between the characters, the film does a disservice to the longing experienced by the characters – something that’s a constant in tragic stories of couples separated by circumstances and choices. Netflix’s One Day avoids this mistake by emphasizing the importance of their time together on July 16th, 1988.

