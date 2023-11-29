The Big Picture Netflix is adapting David Nicholls' best-selling novel, One Day, into a television series premiering on February 9.

The show will explore the lives of Emma and Dexter over the course of two decades, visiting them on the same date every year.

One Day was previously adapted into a film in 2011, but the TV series format allows for a deeper exploration of the characters.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix will be ready to set the mood with One Day, a television series adapting David Nicholls' 2009 best-selling novel. The project will premiere on the streaming platform on February 9, and the studio has also shared the first images from the upcoming story. Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall will play the leads in the upcoming love story, made popular by the time jumps it uses to explain what happened to the couple over the course of decades. Love will be in the air, at least for several years, when the adaptation arrives as the perfect date night option for next year's Valentine's Day.

Netflix has found success with love stories such as the To All the Boys I've Loved Before films and the Hearstopper television series, but One Day will be very different from what the streaming platform has offered before. The story begins in 1988, when Emma Morly (Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Woodall) spend the night together on July 15, after graduating from college. Even if a proper romance doesn't begin at that point in their lives, they remain close friends, and the series will visit them for the next twenty years on the exact same date. The pace of the story will allow viewers to explore two entire decades of the main characters' lives, always on July 15.

The novel was previously adapted in a 2011 movie featuring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess as the main characters of the story, coming back to each other or facing the challenges life threw at them, depending on the year the story landed on. Directed by Lone Scherfig, the project earned $59 million at the global box office, more than a decade before Netflix decided to give the book another chance. Turning the title into a television series instead of a film allows the studio to explore the characters more deeply, as they continue to grow up while being a part of each other's lives.

'One Day's Surprise Supporting Cast

The television adaptation of One Day will consist of fourteen episodes, which will all be released on February 9. Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny and Amber Grappy will also be a part of the cast, as Emma and Dexter's friends and families witness their journey together. Twists and turns will be present along the way, as two people grow up over the course of two decades, in a heartwarming romance about friends who constantly flirt with the idea of becoming lovers. Hopefully, they'll be able to enjoy their own happily ever after, even if it takes a while for them to get to that point.

You can check out the first images from One Day above, before the series premieres on Netflix on February 9.