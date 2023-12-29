As 2024 begins, the next holiday to look forward to is Valentine's Day. With romance in the air and couples getting ready for a perfect binge to watch while snuggling, Netflix's upcoming series is an ideal fit for this love-filled occasion. After Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess starred in the film adaptation of David Nicholls' novel, a remake of One Day is in the works with a new cast and format. While the film version only had 1 hour and 47 minutes to tell the friends-to-lovers story between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, the series will give a more in-depth look at their relationship throughout the years.

Here is everything we know so far about Netflix's latest project, including release date and plot details.

When Does the 'One Day' Come Out?

Image via Netflix

One Day will be available for streaming on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day, since it will be premiering on February 8. The news came out via Netflix's social media handles, alongside some first-look images of the upcoming project. The British series will have a total of 14 episodes, and they will all be available to stream by the release date.

Watch on Netflix

What Is the Series Adaptation About?

For those who haven't seen the previous adaptation to the screen of One Day, the plot revolves around college graduates Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. The two had never crossed paths up until their graduation on July 15, 1998. Even though they spent hours together that day, the characters agree to only see each other on July 15 of every year after that. As the series unfolds, the protagonists' story takes place over several years as they reconnect and make up for all the time they spent apart. Given that there will be 14 episodes in total, each episode will take place one year after the previous one and follow the couple reuniting for their tradition. As they get older and continue to keep in touch, the series will showcase how their relationship with each other and the people around them change time and time again.

Is There a Trailer for 'One Day'?

A trailer for the series hasn't come out yet, but make sure to keep an eye on this page for future reference. It will be updated once the trailer is made available. As of now, check out below a few of the first look images of the Netflix original.

Close

Who Is in the Cast of the 'One Day'?

After Hathaway and Sturgess played the roles of Emma and Dexter in the 2011 film adaptation, the upcoming series will star emerging actors Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall. Mod kicked off her career onstage at The Free Association in London and then became known for her onscreen performance as Shruti Acharya in Adam Kay's This Is Going to Hurt. In 2022, she was selected for the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative because of her role in the series. In an interview with National World, the actress shared that shooting One Day has been a 'whole other challenge' from her experience in Kay's project and called it 'a dream come true' since she was a fan of the novel before getting the part.

As for Woodall, the actor had his breakthrough role in the latest season of Mike White's hit series, The White Lotus. He played Jack, one of the tourists who gets romantically involved with Tania's (Jennifer Coolidge) personal assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). Woodall and the rest of the cast won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The actor also starred in Peacock's Vampire Academy and will join Season 2 of Citadel.

Aside from the two lead actors, Amber Grappy (Wreck), Brendan Quinn (Soft Border Patrol), Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), and Jonny Weldon (House of the Dragon) are all expected to play recurring roles in the series.

Who Is Making the Series Adaptation?

Image via IMDb

BAFTA winner Molly Manners is credited as the executive producer and director of four episodes of One Day. She has previously worked on other British series such as Lazy Susan and In My Skin, as well as being a second unit director for an episode of Season 3 of The Crown. Luke Snellin will also direct four episodes of the Netflix series, and he has been credited for his work on the 2019 film Let It Snow and in the series Feel Good. John Hardwick (Brassic) and Kate Hewitt (Life) will also direct a few episodes of One Day.

As for the script, Nicole Taylor is the lead writer of the series. She has previously worked with Netflix on the set of Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone and wrote the script of Wild Rose (starring Jessie Buckley as a country music star). The project was critically acclaimed and won multiple awards, including Best Feature Film at the BAFTAs in Scotland. Other writers onboard are Anna Jordan (Succession), Bijan Sheibani (Morning Song), Vinay Patel (Doctor Who), and Mollie Goodfellow (Have I Got News For You).

Author David Nicholls will also be involved in the second adaptation of his novel to the screen as an executive producer. Nicholls wrote the screenplay of the 2011 film, so it is good to know that the upcoming project is still getting the blessing of the person who wrote the source material. Here is what he shared about the Netflix original via X (formerly Twitter).

Other executive producers tied to the series are Roanna Benn (An Inspector Calls) and Jude Liknaitzky (My Mad Fat Diary).

When and Where Was 'One Day' Filmed?

The shooting process of One Day began on July 4th, 2022 in the UK. Production took place in both London and Edinburgh, and according to EdinburghLive, some of the filming locations used in the series were the following: Chambers Street, South Bridge, Infirmary Street, Nicolson Street, Drummond Street, South College Street, West College Street, and Edinburgh University.