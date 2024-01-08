The Big Picture The new Netflix series One Day follows the complex love story of Emma and Dexter over 14 years and 14 episodes.

Rising stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall take on the roles previously portrayed by Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

The series is directed by Molly Manners, Luke Snellin, John Hardwick, and Kate Hewitt, with a talented supporting cast, and premieres on February 8.

Love and relationships are not always straightforward, something that's especially true of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew. Originally depicted in the bestselling novel One Day by author David Nicholls, the pair were brought to life in 2011 in the film adaptation led by Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. Now, nearly 13 years later, Netflix is revisiting the couple with a series headlined by Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, and a new trailer teases how they will come together, grow apart, and fall in love all over again across 14 years in 14 episodes.

One Day begins with a single encounter between the two star-crossed lovers on July 15, 1988, at their graduation. Their first time speaking to each other changed their entire lives as they became entangled with one another throughout the next 14 years. In the trailer, they spark up a friendship on that one night, discussing their plans for the future, whether they be personal or more altruistic. Brief glimpses of their future show how their paths diverge - Emma looks to make a difference in the world and becomes a writer, while Dexter pursues fame and fortune before getting caught up in the worst parts of it all. Throughout the years, they get into other relationships, start families, experience triumphs, hardships, and heartbreak, and grow immensely, but the one constant is that they keep coming back to each other.

Mod and Woodall will have big shoes to fill in their turns as Emma and Dexter, but both are rising stars in the industry with a few major roles on their resumes already. Before joining One Day, Mod earned plenty of attention opposite Ben Whishaw in Adam Kay's miniseries This Is Gonna Hurt as well as in the Max original series I Hate Suzie. Woodall, meanwhile, broke out in a major way with his scintillating role as the mysterious Jack in The White Lotus Season 2. Unlike Hathaway and Sturgess before them, the pair will have far more time to flesh out the lives of their friends-to-lovers with 14 episodes compared to the under two-hour film.

Who Else Is Involved in Adapting 'One Day' to Series

BAFTA winner Molly Manners and nominee Luke Snellin will direct four episodes each, while John Hardwick and Kate Hewitt helm the rest. The series features a team of writers led by Wild Rose scribe Nicole Taylor who has previous experience working with Netflix as a crew member on Heart of Stone. Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani also helped pen the series. Rounding out the team is a supporting cast featuring Essie Davis, Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens. They hope to deliver another successful, emotional novel adaptation for Netflix that surpasses the icy reception of the original film directed by Lone Scherfig.

One Day premieres on Netflix just in time for Valentine's Day on February 8. Check out our full guide here for everything there is to know about the upcoming series adaptation. Watch the trailer below.

