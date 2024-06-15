The Big Picture One False Move combines action, drama, crime, and romance in a gripping story about human nature.

Billy Bob Thornton delivers a star-making performance as a sadistic killer, Ray Malcolm, showcasing his acting range and intense presence.

Bill Paxton shines as the heart and soul of One False Move, portraying the complex Arkansas sheriff, Dale “Hurricane” Dixon, in a standout performance.

One wrong step and everything is over. The entirety of the movie, One False Move, is a booby-trap threatening to go off and cause carnage at any moment. Enthralling from the jump, never has Billy Bob Thornton been so disgusting or riveting as a sadistic killer, and in his breakout role nonetheless. Directed by newcomer Carl Franklin, Thornton co-wrote the script alongside frequent collaborator, Tom Epperson, foreshadowing the oncoming success he would see as a screenwriter.

An extremely low-budget independent film, it became a sleeper hit, stunning audiences with its abrupt use of violence and riveting performances. Receiving critical acclaim across the board, the reviews focused on praising the engrossing lead performances from Thornton, and his co-stars Bill Paxton, Cynda Williams, and Michael Beach, in addition to Franklin's breakthrough direction, which he then followed up with another noir thriller, Devil in a Blue Dress. A twisted, lovers-on-the-run story that also addresses racism and class in the heart of the American South, One False Move is one of the '90s best. Combining action, drama, crime, and romance to tell a story about the human condition, One False Move is a must-watch.

What is 'One False Move' About?

One False Move follows three drug-using criminals who go on a killing spree one night in Los Angeles to score more drugs and a large sum of money. Thornton plays the ring leader, Ray Malcolm, a greasy, pony-tail-wearing drug dealer who goes into violent fits at a moment's notice. A chilling Michael Beach plays his fellow drug dealer and criminal, Pluto, who has a thing for knives and stabbings. Fantasia rounds out the trio, played by Cynda Williams, who gives a fascinating performance as both a victim and master manipulator all at once who's been dragged into a world of crime by her abusive boyfriend, Ray. After the trio hit the road in the aftermath of their murder spree, a nationwide manhunt begins as the LAPD believe they're heading towards a small town in Arkansas. The Sheriff in town is then alerted, Dale "Hurricane" Dixon, played by a goofy oddball, Bill Paxton, in one of his best and most underrated performances. Written off by everyone in town and the stuck-up LAPD, Hurricane becomes an unlikely underdog, and the film is an excruciating slow burn as an inevitable showdown between him and the criminals near.

Billy Bob Thornton Gave a Star-Marking Performance as a Violent Killer

One of Thornton's first film roles, and as one of the leads, One False Move became a defining moment for him as an actor. In a career full of complex men, and a lot of killers, not one of his characters compares to the brutality and sadism that is Ray Malcolm. Thornton completely embodies him, from the less than flattering hair-do he sports, to the animalistic rage in his eyes as he views everyone and everything as a threat.

The opening scene in which Ray and his co-conspirator, Pluto, murder a party of unassuming friends of Fantasia's in Los Angeles is a stark, brutally violent opening scene that works largely thanks to Thornton's searing performance. Everything starts when he gets his impressionable, shy girlfriend Fantasia to crash a friend's party, so they can break in and question them regarding where a stash of drugs and money is hidden. Things turn violent quickly, and it's hard to watch, but impossible to look away. Thornton commands every inch of the scene, and even though he's playing the most despicable, hateful man, it's clear a star is being born at that moment. Thornton would go on to play other infamous men, such as a psychopath in Season 1 of Fargo, or a criminal Santa Claus in Bad Santa, but nothing holds a candle to Ray Malcolm.

Thornton Co-Wrote the 'One False Move,' Beginning a Prolific Career as a Writer

Thornton not only became a blossoming star thanks to One False Move, but he also became a coveted Hollywood screenwriter, often writing provocative thrillers set in his native Arkansas. Co-writing the film with his childhood friend, Tom Epperson, the pair had both grown up in Arkansas, and moved to Los Angeles together in hopes of selling scripts to producers. The pair then met a real-life LA detective, who told them about a particularly grizzly murder in Los Angeles, which was then the kernel for them to write One False Move. In discussion with the film's director, Carl Franklin, Thornton said:

"He told us about this guy… and the original guy's name was Dale. This southern cop that he had to go down and interview about some murder that led back to the south somehow, and then told us this story that started in Mar Vista and ended up in Inglewood. And that’s those opening scenes where me and Beach and Cynda go over to those houses…it just gave me and Tom the idea, 'wow, this is a screenplay'."

One False Move was just the start for Thornton, who would go on to write, star, and direct the critically acclaimed southern drama, Sling Blade. Still considered one of his greatest works, the film was particularly praised for its intense script, in which Thornton once again proved his deft skills in exploring the human condition, and the ugliest sides of humanity. An adaptation of his 1994 short film, Some Folks Call it a Sling Blade, he won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Sling Blade. Thornton would write numerous other screenplays, notably the Southern Gothic horror thriller, The Gift, starring Cate Blanchett. Also set in Arkansas and co-written with Epperson, the film is loosely based on Thornton's own mother, who was said by some to have a sixth sense.

Bill Paxton Is The Heart And Soul of 'One False Move' As a Problematic Cop

One False Move is like two movies in one. While it's an on-the-run road movie about the three criminals across the south, it's a whole different show for Arkansas sheriff, Dale “Hurricane” Dixon. Never seeing this kind of action before, he excitedly begins a slow-burning game of cat and mouse, as he and the LAPD await their arrival. Paxton is full of charisma as the unlikely, goofy hero, Hurricane, and is the daylight whereas Ray, Fantasia, and Pluto are darkness. He is so easy to root for as a rookie who deals with drunks and angry husbands in day-to-day business, not big-time, ruthless drug dealers. It’s one of Paxton’s most forgotten starring roles, and it's a shame it's not highlighted more.

But One False Move refuses to be your typical Hollywood film with an easy cardboard cut out of a likable hero. Dale is a complex man to root for against such vile men, as he has not progressed with the times of big cities like Los Angeles, and still lives in a segregated town where acts of racism casually occur in his day-to-day life. As the LAPD comes into town to help him catch the killers, it becomes clear he's a man stuck in another time. But what makes Dale redeemable is his desire to change, and his yearning to do the right thing as the movie progresses. Paxton is like an old pro playing a happy-go-lucky cop, misunderstanding the very real stakes of what is coming to a chilling degree.

As the three criminals continue to murder on the way to Arkansas, the film becomes a masterclass in suspense. Cynda Williams is heartbreaking but a complete enigma as Fantasia, who has wound up in an abusive relationship. She's like a minx that stalks her prey as she crosses any room or street, but is also prey herself, which is what makes her all the more of a fascinating, tragic character. Married to Thornton at the time of the filming, the couple's chemistry is palpable, and makes your skin crawl as she is treated with little to no respect as he turns her into a killer herself. The third act brings shocking revelations, and includes an unforgettable ending with one of the most iconic ending shots of any 90s film. Franklin wound up making an astonishing, terrifying film about the human spirit, arguing that everyone is capable of extraordinary things, good or bad.

