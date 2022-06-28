Eric Dane has joined the cast of One Fast Move alongside KJ Apa, Deadline has reported. The Euphoria actor is set to play the father of Apa’s character. The flick directed by Kelly Blatz has entered production in Atlanta. One Fast Move follows a dishonorably discharged soldier who seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father’s absence had built up.

Dane is currently seen as Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) father Cal Jacobs in Sam Levinson’s hit series Euphoria on HBO. He is also known for his role on TNT’s The Last Ship, and playing Dr. Mark Sloan on ABC’s long-running medical drama series Grey’s Anatomy. His movie credits include X-Men: The Last Stand, Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, and Burlesque.

The actor will be next seen in John Swab’s thriller Little Dixie alongside Frank Grillo, John Barr’s thriller Dangerous Waters with Odeya Rush, Saffron Burrows and the late Ray Liotta, and in Tony Tost’s crime drama National Anthem with Sydney Sweeney, Zahn McClarnon and Halsey.

Blatz, who will be directing the project, is an actor known for his work in Prom Night and What Lies Ahead and in the hit TV series Fear the Walking Dead. He made his directorial debut with the 2019 feature, Senior Love Triangle. In an official statement, Gulfstream’s Mike Karz and Bill Bindley said, “Kelly’s engaging script brings you right into the dangerous, exciting world of Supersport motorcycle racing. We’re absolutely thrilled to work with K.J. again, and with Kelly to bring this story to all the passionate racing fans worldwide.”

Apa is well known for playing Archie Andrews in The CW’s teen drama Riverdale. One Fast Move marks the actor’s second collaboration with Gulfstream as he previously starred in The Last Summer by the production company. His other acting credits include I Still Believe, The Hate U Give, A Dog’s Purpose, Songbird, and more.

Apart from Netflix’s The Last summer Gulfstream has previously produced movies such as Garry Marshall's Mother's Day, and the Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's comedy Blended. The studio can also be credited for noteworthy animations such Netflix's animated comedy series Green Eggs and Ham and The Nut Job, which had the highest opening gross for an independent animated film in history.

Karz and Bindley are producing for Gulfstream Pictures, in association with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Currently, there is no release date set for the project.