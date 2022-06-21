KJ Apa has signed on to star in Gulfstream Pictures' high-octane racing adventure, One Fast Move. Written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz, the production will begin in Atlanta later this June.

Gulfstream Pictures' upcoming film tells the story of a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeking out his estranged father for assistance in pursuing his desire to race Supersport motorcycles. During his training, he encounters a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break through the barriers his father's absence had created.

“Kelly’s partaking script brings you proper into the damaging, thrilling world of Supersport motorbike racing,” said Gulfstream’s Karz and Bindley, adding: “We’re completely thrilled to work with KJ once more, and with Kelly to convey this story to all of the passionate racing followers worldwide.”

Image via The CW

Related: 10 Great Shows And Movies To Watch If You'll Miss The 'Riverdale' Cast

Apa is best known for his role as Archie Andrews in the CW's mystery drama Riverdale, and he has also appeared in films such as The Hate U Give, The Last Summer, I Still Believe, A Dog's Purpose, and Songbird. Meanwhile, Blatz is most known for starring in the television programs Fear the Walking Dead, Prom Night, and What Lies Ahead. He also directed the film, Senior Love Triangle.

Apa will be reuniting with Gulfstream following the 2019 romantic comedy The Last Summer. Gulfstream will also be producing the film with Luber Rocklin in their second collaboration, following the still in post-production film, The Other Zoey, starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Archie Renaux, Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham, and Patrick Fabian.

Gulfstream Pictures is a film and television production company founded in 2013 by Mike Karz and Bill Bindley with private equity support. Gulfstream has produced films such as Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore's comedy Blended, Garry Marshall's Mother's Day, and Netflix's romantic comedy The Last Summer. They also produced the animated comedy film The Nut Job, which had the highest opening gross for an independent animated film in history, as well as the Netflix's animated comedy series Green Eggs and Ham.

Apa and Blatz have been working on the project with producers for over a year, with Gulfstream providing full funding. Gulfstream Pictures' Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing with Matt Luber and Lena Roklin of Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Luber Roklin Entertainment is a performing arts company based in Sherman Oaks, California. UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Red11 Management represent Apa in New Zealand; Luber Roklin Entertainment represents Blatz.

No word yet on when One Fast Move is expected to debut but check back in with Collider for updates on the project.