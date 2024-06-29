The Big Picture K.J. Apa stars in One Fast Move alongside Eric Dane, Edward James Olmos, and Maia Reficco.

Apa plays a dishonorably discharged soldier pursuing his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles.

The film, directed by Kelly Blatz, premieres on Prime Video on August 8.

K.J. Apa is tattooed and zooming around on a motorcycle in the first batch of stills for the upcoming Prime Video feature, One Fast Move. Dropping his shaggy red-dye look from his long-running role as Archie Andrews on the hit CW series, Riverdale, Apa’s back to his natural dark tones rocking a buzz cut and a five o’clock shadow. Joining the actor in today’s lineup of shots is his co-stars Eric Dane (Euphoria), Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars).

In his first major appearance since Riverdale came to an end last August, Apa drops one angst-driven project for another with his leading role in One Fast Move. The production centers around Apa’s character, a dishonorably discharged soldier who can’t seem to get a leg up in life. Along with his current struggles, the young man is also grappling with the ghosts of his past, specifically in the form of a father (Dane) who abandoned his family when the protagonist was a child. Deciding that now is the time to pursue his life’s passion and number one goal of racing Supersport motorcycles, Apa’s character seeks out his estranged dad to help him achieve his dream. Along the way, the young man finds love in his small town and begins to bond with a motorcycle shop owner (Olmos) who becomes his mentor and a father-like figure.

With Riverdale now in his rearview mirror, Apa races into his latest role with not only his natural hair color but a majority of his actual tattoos on display. While Archie Andrews may not have been able to shed his good-boy appearance, the dishonorably discharged military vet and aspiring motorcycle racer fits perfectly with the actor’s bad-boy vibes. One shot sees the main character taking his love interest (Reficco) along for a ride on his bike, while another showcases a tender moment between the pair leaning on the counter of a restaurant. The bonds between estranged father and son are being healed in a standalone photo, with the final picture depicting the young man’s coach and father in the stands cheering him on.

‘One Fast Move’ Comes From The Star Of ‘Aaron Stone’

Having previously made his move from in front of the camera to behind it, Kelly Blatz marks his return to filmmaking with One Fast Move. Throughout his years as an actor in Hollywood, Blatz appeared in such films as Prom Night and 4 Minute Mile, having also played the titular character in Disney XD’s Aaron Stone, along with other small-screen appearances in titles including Zoey 101, Fear the Walking Dead and Timeless. After helming a number of short films and documentary projects, Blatz’s feature-length directorial debut came with 2019’s critically celebrated title, Senior Love Triangle.

Check out the first images for One Fast Move above and catch Apa as the adrenaline junkie when the movie races onto Prime Video on August 8.