The Big Picture Collider is teaming up with Prime Video to offer Los Angeles readers a chance to catch One Fast Move on the big screen before its official launch on the streaming service.

See below for details on how to enter for the chance to see the R-rated sports drama starring Riverdale's KJ Apa and Euphoria's Eric Dane

Join us in LA on August 7 for the screening and Q&A at Landmark Sunset Theater. All guests will be treated to popcorn and a drink!

Looking for some adrenaline, danger, and romance this summer, Los Angeles? Collider is happy to announce we’re bringing all three to the big screen in collaboration with Prime Video. Ahead of its official launch on the streamer, we’re offering readers a chance to see the R-rated sports drama One Fast Move in a movie theater, where you can experience this high-speed story led by Riverdale’s K.J. Apa and Euphoria’s Eric Dane as it needs to be seen. After the credits, we’ll host an exclusive Q&A with writer-director Kelly Blatz (Senior Love Triangle), so read on for full details on how you can enter to win tickets.

Inspired by sports dramas like Rocky and Ford v. Ferrari, Blatz wanted to combine his own passion for motorcycle racing and filmmaking with One Fast Move. The movie is an “action-adventure thrill ride about a young man (Apa) down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father (Dane) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town love interest (Maia Reficco) and a motorcycle shop owner who moonlights as his mentor (Edward James Olmos), he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.”

‘One Fast Move’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or can make your way there, come join us on Wednesday, August 7, at the Landmark Sunset Theater. The screening will begin at 7 pm, and all attendees will be treated to popcorn and a drink. Following the screening, Collider’s Steve Weintraub will host a Q&A session with the writer and director, Kelly Blatz, to discuss his inspiration, the making of the movie, and more.

How to Get ‘One Fast Move’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to August 7, so keep an eye out.

One Fast Move officially races onto Prime Video beginning August 8. For more upcoming screenings, hit this link.