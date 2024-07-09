The Big Picture Amazon Prime Video leads summer releases with One Fast Move, a motorcycle racing-themed coming-of-age story.

Starring K.J. Apa and featuring a strong supporting cast, the film explores a young man's journey to pursue his dream with the help of a mentor and small-town love interest.

One Fast Move premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 8, 2024, rated-R.

The summer movie season is shifting into high gear with theaters finally feeling a sense of normalcy when it comes to the box office. However, streamers also aren’t wasting the prime summer months and Amazon Prime Video has been leading the charge with a ton of romantically fueled releases. One of their next major releases is One Fast Move from writer-director Kelly Blatz. Now, ahead of its August debut, the first trailer for the K.J. Apa (Riverdale) starring action-adventure has raced its way onto the Internet.

The two-minute-long teaser gives us a glimpse into One Fast Move's thrilling story. The film follows a “young man (Apa) down on his luck who seeks out his estranged father (Eric Dace) to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small town love interest (Maria Reficco) and a motorcycle shop owner (Edward James Olmos) who moonlights as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls that his father’s absence had built up.” From the new footage, This feels like a classic coming of age tale through-and-through with family drama that ties its racing core in something emotionally real. Sports films are a dime-a-dozen these days, but the motorcycle angle of One Fast Move looks to offer a fresher take on the strand racing avid movie watchers have come to expect from this genre.

A Cast Racing to Victory

One Fast Move is already off to a speedy start thanks to its impressive cast. Apa is, of course, most well known from his seven seasons of Riverdale, but the actor is more than just the every man Archie Andrews he played on that popular series. Films like The Hate You Give and I Still Believe have more than proven Apa’s acting chops. However, Apa isn't the only actor from the Riverdale universe in this adrenaline-pumping film. Reficco starred in the last two seasons of the Pretty Little Liars reboot, which just wrapped up its scary second season, Summer School, earlier this summer. One Fast Move also has a weighty veteran presence to it in both Dane and Olmos. Dane has had an almost three-decades-long career starring in films like Bad Boys: Ride or Die, X-Men: The Last Stand, and genre films like American Carnage. That being said, viewers of a certain age will best know him from his supporting role in the hit HBO series Euphoria. As for Olmos, he's made a name for himself starring in classic films like Blade Runner and Pixar’s Coco alongside iconic series like Battlestar Galactica.

When Does ‘One Fast Move’ Release?

One Fast Move races onto Amazon Prime Video on August 8, 2024. The film will be Rated-R. You can get your blood pumping by watching the full trailer above.