2022 was truly a stellar year for filmmaking, particularly for international filmmaking. All Quiet on the Western Front, Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Decision to Leave, and many, many more have been entered by their respective nations of origin as possible contenders for the 95th Annual Academy Awards' coveted Best International Film prize. This year, France, a nation whose history in film and influential contributions to the art of cinema cannot be understated, has selected Saint Omer as the country's selection, making the harrowing story of a young mother's deadly decision a real contender for this year's Oscars Ceremony. However, just because only one film can be considered for the Academy Awards doesn't mean there weren't other incredible films to come from France, and one film, in particular, is set to release in the United States quite soon.

That film is One Fine Morning, the latest feature film from award-winning filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, and stars acclaimed actress and one of the few people to play a character in both the Mission: Impossible and James Bond franchises, Léa Seydoux. Like Saint Omer, One Fine Morning is also a dramatic portrait centering on parenthood in France, albeit one that's more contemplative than traumatic. Seydoux stars as a young mother named Sandra, who is torn between two directions having to care for her ill father and being a proper parent to her eight-year-old daughter. The extremely difficult tasks she has to take part in take their toll on Emma, and she finds solace in a romantic relationship with her close friend Clément (Melvil Poupaud) but finds herself a part of more problems as Clément is already married.

One Fine Morning has already been the subject of rave reviews following its premiere at Cannes Directors Fortnight, a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival. Due to that, interest in the film has slowly and steadily increased, leading to many pondering the reason behind the movie's incredible praise. To find out all the details for one of the best films to come out of 2022, here is everything we know about One Fine Morning.

Watch the Trailers for One Fine Morning:

The first trailer for One Fine Morning starts things off by introducing the Kienzler family, consisting of Sandra, her father Georg (Pascal Greggory), and her mother and Georg's ex-wife, Françoise (Nicole Garcia). The family unit has been shaken by the deteriorating health of Georg, with his brilliant mind slowly becoming incompatible with his failing body. Other family and friends that are a part of Sandra's life in the trailer are her daughter Jaqueline (Jacqueline Hansen-Løve), her estranged sister Elodie (Sarah Le Picard), and her friend-turned-secret lover Clément

The second trailer for One Fine Morning, released by the film's U.S. distributor Sony Classic Pictures, also quickly introduces the character of Sandra Kienzler, who is minding her business one day until she's approached by a young woman who claims to know Sandra's Father. Her dad, Georg Kienzler, was once a brilliant and respected professor but has now been diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder, and his failing health has taken a toll on the Kienzler family, the emotions of which continue to overwhelm Sandra. She still tries her best to be a fun-loving mother to her daughter and a responsible daughter to her father, and also perhaps desires to be something more than a fling for her boyfriend. Clément seems to very much look at the romantic affair between him and Sandra as just that - a simple affair and makes clear to her that he has no intention of leaving his wife and daughter. Only time will tell if Sandra and Clément's relationship is doomed to fail or genuine true love.

Is One Fine Morning Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming in the U.S.?

Typically, when it comes to multiplex releases for international independent films like this, the production company/distributor behind the project would take advantage of a limited theatrical release. In the case of One Fine Morning, U.S. distributor Sony Classic Pictures will be opting for an extremely limited release, only releasing theatrically in two major cities in the whole country. Those two cities are Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York, so the only way to see the film is to be in a theater in those two areas. If you don't live near The City of Angels or The Big Apple and have no intention of moving any time soon, then you'll have to wait until One Fine Morning comes to streaming or video on demand.

If you are fortunate enough to be near one of the few films screening the film, won't have too long. One Fine Morning officially arrives in theaters in Los Angeles and New York on Friday, January 27th, 2023.

What Is the Plot of One Fine Morning?

The official plot synopsis for One Fine Morning reads as follows:

Sandra (Léa Seydoux) is a widowed young mother raising her daughter on her own, while also caring for her sick father (Pascal Greggory). She’s dealing with the loss of the relationship she once had with her father, while she and her mother and sister fight to get him the care he requires. At the same time, Sandra reconnects with Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a friend she hasn’t seen in a while and, although he’s married, their friendship soon blossoms into a passionate affair.

How Has One Fine Morning Been Received by Critics so Far?

Reviews for One Fine Morning, as highlighted in the second trailer, have been generally quite positive. Collider's own Ross Bonaime had the opportunity to see the film and also had some very nice things to say, anything that the latest film from Hansen-Løve "packs a surprising emotional punch". You can read our full review of One Fine Morning here.

Who Is Making One Fine Morning?

Writer and director Mia Hansen-Løve has been a celebrated and beloved filmmaker long before One Fine Morning, having delivered consistently quality films like All is Forgiven (2007), Father of My Children (2009), and Things to Come (2016). Also attached to the film are cinematographer Denis Lenoir (Paris, je t'aime), editor Marion Monnier (Personal Shopper), and production designer Mila Preli (Paris, 13th District).

Who Is Starring in One Fine Morning?

Since her breakout role in Blue is the Warmest Color (2013), Léa Seydoux has appeared in everything from blockbuster films like Spectre (2015) to experimental video game projects like Death Stranding (2019). She's joined by an impressive supporting cast consisting of Pascal Greggory (La Vie En Rose), Melvil Poupaud (Laurence Anyways), Nicole Garcia (From the Land of the Moon), and Sarah Le Picard (Things to Come).