Some actors boast a long resume, and fans could list off numerous films or shows they know them from...but others are a different story. Some actors, while being very good, find themselves only remembered for one big successful project.

Being a 'one-hit wonder' is certainly not a commentary on the actor's talents. Sometimes they get so typecast by their big successful role that audiences just can't see them as anything else, or they're in that role for so long that they're practically synonymous with it. Whatever the reason, these are the actors that Reddit users agree belong on the 'one hit wonder' list.

10 Ellen Pompeo - Grey's Anatomy

Image via ABC

For a series to last 19 seasons is no easy feat, but what's an even more incredible feat is to be on that show for the entire duration of all those years. Ellen Pompeo has indeed played the title character of Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy since day one, and she's been a driving force for the show's success.

For better or worse, after being on the series for so long, it's become what Ellen Pompeo is known for, and it never seemed like she ventured out to other projects, choosing the stability of a successful show instead. Redditor RepulsiveMatter2333 said, "Ellen Pompeo...she's stuck with Grey's for so long without ever really stepping out of that bubble."

9 Tom Welling - Smallville

Image via The CW

The CW's Smallville told the story of a young Clark Kent before he was Superman, and at the center of it all was Tom Welling. He played the title role for the entirety of the show's 10 seasons and was certainly a big reason for the long-running success of the series.

While Tom Welling may have done projects since Smallville's end in 2011, his time on Smallville still eclipses them all and is what he remains the most recognized for. As Reddit user 2Blitz writes, "He's been around several films and shows, but nothing to the level of fame he had on Smallville."

8 Rainn Wilson - The Office

Where would The Office be without Dwight, quirks and all? Rainn Wilson played the character who got on everyone else's nerves while making audiences all laugh with his delivery and unique personality, making him one of the most memorable characters of the beloved comedy.

Rainn Wilson is an incredibly talented actor who has acted in several projects outside of The Office. However, none of those had quite the same success. Redditor Ally4179 says, "Rainn Wilson was comedy gold in The Office. While he's done some other small things since then, I don't think any of it was of that magnitude and success."

7 Nina Dobrev - The Vampire Diaries

Image via The CW

When The Vampire Diaries shot to popularity, Nina Dobrev made her mark as the main character Elena, which she played for 6 seasons. The successful series inspired spin-offs and made Dobrev a staple with fans of teen dramas.

Despite the fact that Dobrev left the series in the sixth season, expressing that she was done after all those years, it's still what most people would recognize her for. Reddit user Business-Tourist6292 says, "For Nina Dobrev, nothing else she's done really stands out in the same way, and I think Vampire Diaries is arguably her only real successful role."

6 Jaleel White - Family Matters

Image via ABC

"Did I do thaaat?" This iconic line was on every television in the 90s from the hit family sitcom Family Matters. Jaleel White played Steve Urkel, the annoying yet endearing neighbor that audiences fell in love with.

Jaleel White's character of Steve Urkel took on a life of its own and skyrocketed him to popularity. For better or worse, he was the stand-out star of the series and became a pop culture icon that everyone associates him with. Reddit user Ahambone commented, "Jaleel White. Urkel had his own cereal, for goodness sakes."

5 Fran Drescher - The Nanny

Image via CBS

The outfits, the voice, the comedy...what more could you want in a sitcom about a young woman from Queens? Fran Drescher not only starred in but also produced and created the popular series The Nanny.

Despite the projects she's done since the show ended in 1999, it's hard to think of her in anything else, and some fans even want her to return to the role for a sequel. Redditor OneGoodRib says, "Fran's a good pick. She was in other sitcoms, but they were all terrible and weren't on that long, and she's been in movies that were also terrible."

4 Michael C. Hall - Dexter

Image via Showtime

Audiences love serial killers, and they particularly loved the star killer in Dexter. Michael C. Hall played the title character for all eight seasons of the show, as a serial killer with a double life working for the police in his day job.

Fans loved Hall as this character but just don't see him working as anything else after, despite his skill and talent. Redditor TvManiac5 expressed, "Michael C. Hall. His performance as Dexter was brilliant, but I don't think I've seen him in anything else outside of one Harlan Coben limited series in which he was just ok."

3 Jeremy Piven - Entourage

This HBO comedy drew in numerous accolades and fans, and many of them were directed toward one of the stars, Jeremy Piven. Entourage followed the story of an actor, his agent (played by Piven), and his friends as they take on Hollywood.

Despite acting in numerous other shows and movies, Entourage is what put Piven on the map, earning him several awards, and remains all people really know him for. Reddit user LiveFromNewYork95 says, "Jeremy Piven spent 2005-2010 as a lock for an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG nomination for Entourage but has never been nominated for any of those 3 awards for a performance outside of Entourage even with a number of TV credits."

2 Jeffrey Donovan - Burn Notice

Jeffrey Donavan starred in the espionage series Burn Notice, in which he plays a spy whose identity gets "burned," and he must then take up different types of jobs. The series was a hit and received plenty of praise from critics and fans alike.

No one could doubt Donavan's talent, but sometimes in the entertainment business, that's just not enough to get an actor recognized for more than one project. As Redditor jblanch3 says, "He was in some pretty good stuff right after Burn Notice. I know he was in Sicario, and Clint Eastwood cast him in a couple of his films. But yeah, he never really got to that next level. Doesn't reflect on him at all, that's just the crapshoot that Hollywood is."

1 Jack Gleeson - Game of Thrones

Image via HBO

If you were to ask anyone about some of the best villains to ever be on TV, Jack Gleeson's outstanding performance as Joffrey in Game of Thrones is at the top of the list. Gleeson played the spoiled and sadistic young king to a tee, to the delight and dismay of the show's fan base.

Gleeson's time on Game of Thrones is certainly what he's most famous for, and after taking a step back from acting when he left the show, it remains all he's really known for. Reddit user ShadowMadness, "Jack Gleeson. Man had small roles here and there, then absolutely killed it as Joffrey in GoT before seemingly retiring from acting."

