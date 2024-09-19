Book-to-screen adaptations can be tricky as bits and pieces of its written narrative might be axed to enable a live-action rendition. As seen by the comments made recently by a famous author and his much-beloved franchise, authors take great pride in their work and would often like to see it adapted a certain way. For Netflix's adaptation Gabriel García Márquez's renowned novel, One Hundred Years of Solitude, there exists a prescribed specific requirement for any future adaptations of his work, according to its director.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, director Alex García López revealed that besides the novel being an exciting and daunting task to take on. Any adaptation of the source material had to meet a certain requirement to make it to screen. For the television adaptation, García Márquez's family had a specific request. "It was incredibly important to the García Márquez family that it had to be filmed in Colombia, with Colombian actors in Spanish," López revealed. This is a sentiment that was clearly taken into account as seen in the promising first trailer. López also revealed the author was explicit that the casting misstep in Love in the Time of Cholera, an adaptation of one of his novels which was negatively received, wasn't repeated, saying:

"In the '70s, '80s, and '90s there was a lot of white-washed Hollywood adaptations of Latin American novels. [Garcia Márquez] suffered from a few of those adaptations. He was very much against seeing what happened with Love in the Time of Cholera, and he never wanted that to happen again with Cien Años de Soledad."

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Cien Años de Soledad) is a renowned literary work. Translated into 40 languages to date, the book has sold over 50 million copies. It chronicles the seven generations of the Buendía family, and the rise and fall of Macondo, their mythical town. Per Netflix, the upcoming series will see “the Buendía family confront a curse, madness and impossible love.” Given the trouble with previous García Márquez adaptation, director López wasn't lost on the task set before him, saying, "When Netflix approached me, my initial reaction was like, 'I'll have to re-read it again and get back to you,' because it's a daunting task. It's a very epic novel, not only creatively, but also in terms of the cultural weight of bringing such a big, beloved book to life."

Who's Behind ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’?

López will direct the 16-episode series One Hundred Years of Solitude alongside Laura Mora from a script penned by José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias and Albatrós González. The series has an ensemble cast including Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía, Jerónimo Barón as young Aureliano Buendía, Marco González as Jose Arcadio Buendía, and Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio son. Other cast members include Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán, Ella Becerra as Petronila, Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán, Moreno Borja as Melquiades, and Santiago Vásquez as teenage Aureliano Buendía.

One Hundred Years of Solitude premieres on Netflix in December 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

