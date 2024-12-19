Family is complicated, everyone knows that. Whether you have a large extended family, or it is just you and your parents, the interpersonal dynamics are always difficult for anyone on the outside to understand. Though Netflix's adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude does a fantastic job of trying to be clear about each and every character within the Buendía family, this family tree is still one of the more complicated you'd ever see. With cousins marrying, extramarital children, and full of sons and daughters, Modern Family's family tree seems rather basic in comparison.

What's even more surprising is that the Netflix adaptation actually toned down the expansive Buendía family. For example, in the book by Gabriel García Márquez, Aureliano (as portrayed in the series by Jerónimo Echeverría Monsalve, Jerónimo Barón Lyentsova, Santi Vásquez, and Claudio Cataño) has 17 sons with 17 different women, with each one given the name Aureliano. Now, that would simply be too much for any viewer to understand, so maybe it's a good thing it was changed for the show. However, there is still a lot to learn about the Buendía family tree, so we recommend sitting down as we go through each way the characters are related.

José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán Are Cousins Who Have Three Children

Close

From the very beginning of the show, the Buendía family tree is in disarray as José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González and Diego Vásquez) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales and Marleyda Soto) are cousins, which is why their parents do not approve of them getting married. Úrsula's parents even try to scare her with the idea that she will give birth to children that resemble iguanas, or with pig's tails. This is really what sparks everything, as it is what leads to José Arcadio Buendía killing Prudencio (Helber Sepúlveda Escobar) over a joke about a rooster sleeping with Úrsula, and the couple ultimately leaving their hometown in an attempt to escape his ghost.

However, the children born to these two are as ordinary as one would expect, with no features of an iguana nor a pig's tail like Úrsula believes they will have. José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán go on to have three children: José Arcadio (Thiago Padilla, Andrius Leonardo Soto, and Édgar Vittorino), who ends up leaving the village of Macondo and returning as a well-traveled pirate, Aureliano, a studious disciple of alchemy who later becomes a warmonger, and Amaranta (Luna Ruiz Jiménez and Loren Sofía), who seems destined to never find love and push away whoever comes close. What is rather impressive is that, despite the constant recasting as the story moves on year after year, we never get confused as to who these characters are at their core, as they are written so well and concisely.

José Arcadio and Aureliano Buendía Have Sons With Pilar Ternera

Image via Netflix

The Buendía family tree begins to become more complicated with the birth of Arcadio (Juan Eduardo Florido and Janer Villarreal), who is the son of José Arcadio and Pilar Ternera (Viña Machado). Arcadio is born after his father has already left the village with the gypsies and, despite Pilar and Úrsula being friends, Úrsula only agrees to raise Arcadio on the condition that Pilar never enter their home again, and that Arcadio never know who his birth parents are. Pilar agrees, which leads to a very awkward moment years later when an adult Arcadio tries to have sex with her, unaware he is kissing his own mother. It's heartbreaking watching Pilar unable to be a mother to her son, and having to watch him becoming increasingly corrupted by power when he becomes the civil and military authority of Macondo. While Úrsula never really accepts Arcadio as a Buendía, this makes Arcadio her and José Arcadio Buendía's grandson, as well as Aureliano and Amaranta's nephew. The most tragic moment for Arcadio is when he is shot by the firing squad. José Arcadio watches his own son being killed, and Arcadio doesn't even know it.

Aureliano also has a son with Pilar, who is, again, brought to the Buendía house and named Aureliano José. Aureliano and his wife Remedios Moscote (Cristal Aparicio) raise him as their own until Remedios dies in childbirth, and Amaranta takes over as the boy's pseudo-mother after Aureliano goes off to war. This eventually leads to another disturbing interaction when Aureliano José tries to make advances on Amaranta who, seemingly because of her own loneliness, almost gives in, before pushing him away. What makes this even worse than Arcadio's pursuit of Pilar is that at least Arcadio didn't know it was someone related to him, whereas Aureliano's son knows that Amaranta is his aunt, but doesn't care. The last we see of Aureliano José is him leaving Macondo to join his father's army after being rejected by Amaranta.

Rebeca Is a Distant Cousin of the Buendías