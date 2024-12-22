Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Netflix's One Hundred Years of Solitude as well as the book.

It’s nothing short of a miracle that Netflix has made such a perfect adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, but it did have to split the story into two parts. The Gabriel García Márquez classic was considered impossible to adapt, thanks to its long and complex story, so dividing it up is reasonable and even prudent. It does make us curious to see how the series will go on, however, seeing as the Buendía family ends Part One divided thanks to Colonel Aureliano Buendía's (Claudio Cataño) leading his army to take Macondo from the Conservative Party, and how José Arcadio Buendía's (Diego Vásquez) subsequently brings the town together. So, how will things play out for the Buendías based on what happens in Márquez's novel?

José Arcadio's Death Is the Beginning of the End for the Buendía Dynasty

Image via Netflix

José Arcadio Buendía is one of the most important people in Macondo's history, along with his wife, Úrsula Iguarán de Buendía (Marleyda Soto). There is still a major conflict engulfing the town, but people are able to forget about it for a while and come together to mourn the death of Macondo's founder. This is the beginning of José Arcadio Buendía's family's decline in Macondo, but it will still grow some more before it vanishes.

Colonel Aureliano Buendía has changed a lot from his youth, growing from a quiet and cultured young man into a full-fledged revolutionary leader who keeps on fighting even after the war itself has ended. After he "liberates" Macondo, Aureliano eventually grows tired of war, so he signs a peace treaty with the Conservative Party and retires, moving back into the Buendía family home. After a while, a woman shows up at their doorstep with a young boy, claiming he's Aureliano's son. This actually happens a whopping seventeen times, and Úrsula baptizes all those boys as "Aureliano," but with their own mothers' surname. Unfortunately, they are all killed eventually, and, not long after, Aureliano grows once again fixated on understanding Melquíades (Moreno Borja) manuscript and working in the lab. He dies while making another of his goldfish.

The last of the second-generation Buendías, Amaranta (Loren Sofía), dies a lonely death, too. After her affair with Aureliano José (Alejandro del Castillo), Colonel Aureliano Buendía's son and her own nephew, she eventually refuses other marriage proposals. As she gets old, she continues to care for the Buendías with Úrsula, until she eventually dies a virgin, despite her fascination for men and simultaneous refusal to be with them. Aureliano José dies much earlier, shot in the back in the war.

The Twins Usher in a New Era as the Faces of the Buendía Family