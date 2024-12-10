Many works of literature have been deemed "unfilmable" for one reason or another — either the original book would be all but impossible to successfully translate from page to screen, or the rights have never been made available, leaving the work untouched until it becomes available via public domain. In the case of One Hundred Years of Solitude, first written in 1967, its author, the late Gabriel García Márquez, famously refused to sell the rights away, insisting that a movie could never sufficiently depict the scope and breadth of his magical realism-infused family saga. He was right.

Although Netflix first acquired the rights to One Hundred Years of Solitude in 2019, it took over six years of development to produce the first part of the final vision set to premiere this week — and the ambitious effort, led by writers José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias, Albatrós González, directors Alex García López (The Witcher, The Acolyte) and Laura Mora (The Kings of the World, Green Frontier), and an exceptional ensemble consisting mostly of Colombian actors, is a masterpiece in its own right. Not only does the Spanish-language series breathe new life into Márquez' supposedly unfilmable novel, but it also succeeds as a triumph of filmmaking thanks to stunning cinematography and an epic story that spans across multiple generations of the ill-fated Buendía family.

The story begins with an introduction to seemingly fated lovers José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales), whose declaration of their intent to marry is countered by their parents' resistance. Because José Arcadio and Úrsula are cousins, their impending nuptials are clouded by a foretelling from Úrsula's mother, who warns her daughter of bearing children with pig's tails and other signs of inbreeding. But the young couple will not be deterred, which turns out to be a foreshadowing all its own about the defiance that love (and, in some cases, pure lust) can incite. After José Arcadio kills one of their neighbors in a duel of honor over insults made to his person, the newlyweds find themselves haunted by the specter of his actions, and decide that the only way to be freed is to leave their hometown for places unknown. As they, along with some close friends, travel beyond the mountains and wander through inhospitable places in search of the ocean, José Arcadio has a vision consisting of a city of mirrors. Declaring that they will set down roots by the river instead, he gives his utopia a name — Macondo.

Macondo, which is founded independently of any connections to the outside world, becomes a haven of sorts, but also a conductor for strange and inexplicable phenomena — most of which can usually be tied to the fanciful dreamer José Arcadio​, the pragmatic bedrock Úrsula, and their three children, as well as their children's children. The first eight episodes of One Hundred Years of Solitude tell the story of Macondo through its humble beginnings into growth and prosperity over the years, as well as the births and deaths, triumphs and failures, and loves and losses that occur for the Buendías and their descendants. As Macondo evolves from a small, humble village into a bustling city, it also begins to face external pressures, including a brewing war between two political factions in Colombia that threatens its peaceful existence — and forces family members to take up arms against each other, in the process.

First and foremost, Netflix's One Hundred Years of Solitude is as extraordinary in terms of visuals as it is on a narrative level. Through the efforts of López and Mora, as well as cinematographers María Sarasvati and Paulo Pérez, every frame of the series holds meaning and impact. A long-held pause on Colonel Aureliano Buendía's (Claudio Cataño) face as he stands before a firing squad infuses the moment with more weight than any line of dialogue could capture. A single, continuous tracking shot that follows a character through every room of the expansive, colorful Buendía residence fills the scene with so much lush detail that the eye can't possibly focus on it all. The proof of budget for this series, which is being billed as Netflix's most expensive Latin-American project, is beyond evident in each of the first part's eight episodes. Even Macondo becomes a character in itself as the story tracks its rise and fall over the decades, with production designers Barbara Enriquez and Eugenio Caballero leading efforts in constructing four different (and equally impressive) versions of the city to illustrate the passage of time.

Against this incredible backdrop, and paired with the talents of those behind the camera, the cast of One Hundred Years of Solitude masterfully breathes new life into some of Márquez' most memorable characters. The previously mentioned Cataño is a standout, with a range that has to include Aureliano's humbler beginnings in alchemy to the more hardened persona he adopts as a necessity of war. Additionally, the quartet of actors who portray Macondo's founding couple make the series continually compelling across the story's longer timeline — Diego Vásquez​​​​​​​ and Marleyda Soto pick up the baton from the more fiery González and Morales, as older versions of José Arcadio​​​​​​​ and Úrsula, and depict their characters' abiding devotion to each other even while death, heartbreak, and madness threaten to drive them apart.

The rapidly growing family tree might be tricky for some viewers to keep track of, especially since Márquez had a habit of repeating names — different incarnations of José Arcadio​​​​​​​, Aureliano, and Remedios pop up more than once — but it's a story choice that makes even more sense once you know that the Buendía​​​​​​s are destined to make the same mistakes, either as a result of their own stubbornness or a failure to acknowledge all the warning signs before it's too late. The show also doesn't shy away from depicting the original novel's more controversial aspects, including storylines involving suicide and incest, but instead carefully wields these elements to illustrate the overall curse that looms over this family across generations.

Netflix intends to only release the first part of One Hundred Years of Solitude this year, with the second half slated for premiere at a later date, but even after these initial eight episodes, the streamer can certainly add this ambitious series to its list of staggering successes. Márquez may have been resistant to the idea of his novel ever becoming a film, but the parties behind this television adaptation have adapted this monumental work of literature with evident care and authenticity — and created something that, like its magic-infused source material, will ultimately stand the test of time in a completely new medium.

Part 1 of One Hundred Years of Solitude premieres December 11 on Netflix.

