One Hundred Years of Solitude, based on Gabriel García Márquez's masterpiece and which has been in production for years, now has a release date announced by Netflix. The Colombian series will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 11, telling the story of the enchanted town of Macondo and the Buendía family. Besides the release date, the streamer has also dropped a new teaser for the production, giving viewers a glimpse of breathtaking scenes as José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales) search for happiness.

The upcoming series consists of 16 episodes and will be released in two parts, containing eight episodes each. Part 1 will arrive this December, but a date is yet to be revealed for the second part. Meanwhile, the first two episodes of One Hundred Years of Solitude will premiere at the Havana Film Festival on Friday, December 6. For those looking forward to watching this glorious creation, Netflix teases it as such:

“The story follows cousins José and Úrsula, who get married against their parents’ wishes and leave their village to embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their voyage culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo. Several generations of the Buendía lineage will shape the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to 100 years of solitude.”

Why You Should Watch 'One Hundred Years of Solitude'

This magical realism series is undoubtedly made up of extraordinary talents from the cast to its creators. Starring alongside González and Morales in One Hundred Years of Solitude are Claudio Cataño, Leonardo Soto, Carlos Suaréz, Moreno Borja, Viña Machado, and Ella Becerra. It is directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora, while José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias, and Albatrós González handle the screenplay. Furthermore, Josep Amorós produces, and the series' executive producers are Gonzalo García Barcha, Rodrigo García Barcha and Diego Ramírez-Schrempp.

One Hundred Years of Solitude will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates ahead of its arrival.