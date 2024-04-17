The Big Picture Netflix teases its most ambitious project in the Latin American market, a One Hundred Years of Solitude adaptation.

The surreal series draws influences from various cultures, featuring an ensemble cast and a rich tapestry of love and destiny.

Viewers can expect a fascinating adaptation of Marquez's renowned novel, chronicling the Buendía family's curse and impossible love.

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for One Hundred Years of Solitude, an adaptation of Gabriel García Marquez’s renowned novel of the same name. Directed by Alex García López and Laura Mora the series is billed as the streamer’s “most ambitious project” in the Latin American market. The brief teaser only hints at the surreal tone of the series, set in the mythical land of Macondo.

The sneak peek features Aureliano Babilonia reading from the mythical diary of Melquiades, which is full of symbolism and Easter eggs for the fans of the book. The clip then transports viewers to Macondo to witness Colonel Aureliano Buendía standing before a firing squad as he reminiscences a distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice. A montage introduces us to the magical lands of Macondo as well as many people who live here. Overall, the adaptation looks fascinating, drawing influences and inspiration from various cultures.

What’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Per the streamer, the upcoming series “the Buendía family confronts a curse, madness and impossible love.” Marquez’s book has sold over 50 million copies and has been translated into 40 languages to date, it chronicles the seven generations of the Buendía family, elaborating on their rich tapestry of love, power, isolation, and destiny. It encapsulates the themes of the cyclical nature of history and the universality of human experiences as we witness the mythical town's inception to its foreordained demise.

The series has an ensemble cast including Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía, Jerónimo Barón as young Aureliano Buendía, Marco González as Jose Arcadio Buendía, and Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio son. Further rounding off the cast are Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán, Ella Becerra as Petronila, Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán, Moreno Borja as Melquiades, and Santiago Vásquez as teenage Aureliano Buendía.

Mora and Lopez direct the 16-episode series from a script by José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias and Albatrós González. With a plethora of talents behind and on screen, the series will come to life on the small screen for avid fans of the Noble Prize winning author as well as fans of the fantasy genre. The book has never been adapted before, so it’ll be fascinating to see how it unfolds.

One Hundred Years of Solitude will drop sometime later this year. You can check out the new teaser above and stay tuned to Collider for more information.