The film is based on the true story of Sir Nicholas Winton, a banker who saved 669 children from the Nazis during World War II.

The newly released images showcase the two stages of Winton's journey, with Johnny Flynn playing the younger version of Winton and Hopkins portraying the older, haunted version.

It’s been almost a full year since we learned that a handful of the world’s biggest stars were coming together for James Hawes’ feature-length directorial debut, One Life. With names including Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter franchise), Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Johnny Flynn (Clouds of Sils Maria), Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones), Lena Olin (Hunters), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), and Ramola Garai (Becoming Elizabeth), Hawes hasn’t spared a bit of star-power for his newest project. Today, a lineup of images is showing off the characters who find themselves in the middle of a harrowing true story set during the dangerous early years of WWII.

Based on Barbara Winton’s book, If It’s Not Impossible… The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton, the See-Saw Films production will center on the remarkable true story of Sir Nicholas “Nicky” Winton (Flynn), a banker who saw it his moral obligation to rescue 669 children from the Nazis during the lead-up to WWII. After visiting Prague and seeing the horrors and atrocities facing Jewish refugee families, he knew that now was the time to act should he have any hope of aiding those whose lives were in danger. Even after saving so many lives, 50 years later, Winton would be haunted by the ghosts from his past – the children that he was unable to rescue. But, when he appears on the live television show, That’s Life, surrounded by the now-adults that he was able to help, he can finally put the past to bed and celebrate his accomplishments.

The newly dropped images reveal Winton at both stages of his journey with Flynn appearing as the younger man who snapped into action and brought so many children to safety, while Hopkins stars as the older man, hardened from the ghosts of his past but looking toward a hopeful future. Also pictured is Bonham Carter, who plays Winton’s mother, Babi. Dressed in furs with a clipboard in hand, Babi looks over her glasses, presumably helping her son with his push to aid whoever he can before the Nazis fully rise to power.

Who’s Behind One Life?

As previously mentioned, Hawes serves as the film’s director. Audiences may recognize the helmer’s name for his vision behind the Black Mirror episode, “Hated in the Nation,” as well as for his work on the first season of Apple TV+’s Slow Horses. The Danish Girl scribe Lucinda Coxon co-adapted the film’s script alongside Nick Drake.

Check out the images for One Life throughout the article