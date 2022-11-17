Some shows are criticized for being too similar to other series that came before. For better or worse, stories build on each other and often draw inspiration from other tales.

But in animation, the sky’s the limit, and originality is the name of the game. There are a number of great animated series whose special spark was one of a kind. These exceptional shows captured lightning in a bottle and are worth a watch.

‘Cowboy Bebop’ (1998-1999)

An incredible gateway anime series, Cowboy Bebop is often credited with helping bring anime to the West. Originally running from 1998 to 1999, the science-fiction neo-noir anime is set in the year 2071 and follows the bounty-hunting crew of the converted space trawler, the Bebop.

Its English dub is often regarded as one of the best dubs of all time, and the original series even got a movie spin-off with 2001’s Cowboy Bebop: The Movie. In 2021, Netflix adapted the series with a ten-episode live-action show of their own. Canceled after only a single season, the adaptation made it clear that nothing could ever recapture the magic of the original anime series.

‘Arcane’ (2021-present)

The award-winning Arcane's recent release proves that animation has never been better. Fusing the beauty of 2D paintings with energetic 3D animation, this incredible video game adaptation is a must-watch animated Netflix show.

The series centers around various characters from Riot Games’ League of Legends universe. It focuses primarily on Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), two sisters pulled to opposite sides of a violent conflict between the steampunk city of Piltover and the undercity of Zaun.

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ (2005-2008)

No children’s series will ever eclipse this Emmy Award-winning animated show. Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender first premiered in 2005; it started an extended multimedia franchise that continues to this day. At the writing of this article, Netflix has a live-action remake series in the works. Fans are excited to see whether the upcoming adaptation will recapture the charm of the original show.

With its many lovable side characters and memorable villains, it’s no secret why the Avatar universe is so well-loved among TV fans. The Last Airbender is set in a world where some people can control, or "bend," one of the elements—earth, air, fire, or water. Only the “Avatar,” a reincarnating being tasked with maintaining harmony, can master all the elements. The series follows Avatar Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), the last of his nomadic airbending people.

‘Over the Garden Wall’ (2014)

If you’re in the mood for a spooky show, look no further than Over the Garden Wall. While it is as creepy as it is charming, you won’t want to miss this underrated show. The series was created by Patrick McHale, who helped Guillermo del Toro write his upcoming stop-motion Pinocchio film.

Over the Garden Wall centers on two half-brothers, Wirt (Elijah Wood) and Greg (Collin Dean), lost in the woods. They encounter many strange and frightening beings on their perilous journey home.

‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ (2008-2020)

Thanks to shows like Andor and The Mandalorian, it’s clear that the charm of the Star Wars franchise can survive the transition to the TV series format. But the show that proved it before the rest was Cartoon Network’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars, a serialized follow-up to the animated film of the same name from 2008.

The series is set in the Star Wars universe, in the years between the prequel films Attack of the Clones (Episode II) and Revenge of the Sith (Episode III). Besides its moving, blockbuster arcs, the show is known for introducing us to characters that the fandom won’t let go. Its spin-off shows are some of the best releases that the franchise has had to date.

‘Adventure Time’ (2010-2018)

A wonderful zany adventure fit for adults and children alike, Adventure Time deserves praise from every animation/television fan. The show’s creator Pendleton Ward is known for his boundless creativity, having worked on various successful shows like Midnight Gospel and Steven Universe.

But there are no other shows like Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. Set in the fantastical Land of Ooo, the series chronicles the adventures of Finn (Jeremy Shada) and his magical dog Jake (John DiMaggio), along with various supporting characters that embody the show’s dark but often extremely comedic tone.

‘Love, Death + Robots’ (2019-present)

If you’re a fan of animation and haven’t seen Love, Death + Robots, stop what you’re doing now and check out this incredible animated series. Episodes from the Netflix animated anthology first debuted in 2019 and stand as some of the best content the streaming platform has to offer.

The gritty and beautiful short films that make up this anthology are some of the most refined animated works released in recent years. The writers and artists behind the show knock each short episode out of the park; it’s about high time you give their work the love and attention it deserves.

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ (1992-1995)

Much like how Iron Man served as the base for the massively successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman: The Animated Series started DC Comics’ golden age of animated shows. It fleshed out and deepened the stories and characters of the sometimes-creepy Gotham City, often inventing new characters entirely, like the now-iconic Harley Quinn. Over twenty years later, this series is considered one of the best representations of Batman to date.

As previously mentioned, the series became the cornerstone of DC’s shared Animated Universe. Aside from its direct spin-offs, like the acclaimed animated feature film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993), the show tied into other series like Static Shock (2000-2004) and the futuristic Batman Beyond (1999-2001).

‘Bee and PuppyCat’ (2013-2016)

Bee and PuppyCat is hard to describe: it’s quite the mystery box of a show. With its quirky premise and bubbly art style, one might mistakenly assume it’s your run-of-the-mill (albeit colorful) animated show. But Bee and PuppyCat is surprisingly mature and a must-watch romp of feels and laughs.

The series follows the lazy Bee (Allyn Rachel), a twenty-something down on her luck. When she meets the mysterious PuppyCat, an enigmatic alien dog-cat creature, Bee’s life irreversibly transforms.

‘Castlevania’ (2017-2021)

Game adaptations and anime have proven to be quite the combo. With the release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, that fact is clearer than ever before. But before that groundbreaking anime series, Castlevania blew us away. With its kick-ass action and incredible characters, Castlevania is a show to behold. While decidedly over, a spin-off series will give fans more vampiric adventures; the upcoming Castlevania: Nocturne will likely release in 2023.

Based on the 1989 entry in the Japanese game series of the same name, Castlevania follows Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso), and Adrian “Alucard” Tepes (James Callis), a ragtag trio of unlikely friends who take up arms against Dracula and his army of undead beasts.

