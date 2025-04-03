With the new A Minecraft Movie hitting theaters soon, arguments might begin anew about which video game movies are the best, or even that video game movies rarely live up to actually playing the games. Fortunately, someone took a very different tactic when they decided to make a Tetris movie. Rather than being 90 minutes of falling colored blocks, Tetris instead tells the story of how a number of parties tried to claim the rights to the '80s video game that's still quite popular 40 years after its introduction. Maybe this concept doesn't sound too exciting on paper, but in the hands of director Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie), the movie was delivered more in the vein of a political thriller with a fair share of twists and even a car chase.

In this 2023 Apple TV+ movie, Taron Egerton, the star of Kingsman: The Secret Service, fresh off portraying Elton John in Rocketman, plays Henk Rogers. The head of the independent Bullet-Proof Software is putting everything at risk to acquire the rights to the addictive title game for Nintendo, but instead, he gets caught between the machinations of corporate billionaires and the Russian government. Produced by Matthew Vaughn, the film follows Rogers' journey to try to find out who owns the rights, vying against a number of people who think they have those rights sewn up. Along the way, Rogers encounters people who want to help him, like the game's original creator, Alexey Pajitnov, played by Nikita Efremov.

Few Knew in Advance What To Expect From a Movie Titled ‘Tetris'

We meet Egerton's Henk Rogers at the Consumer Electronics trade show in Las Vegas in the '80s, as he first witnesses the wonder that is Tetris, and that begins the blocks toppling, as Rogers signs a deal for the game to be released in Japan through the Nintendo company who have hit it big with Donkey Kong. Rogers eventually traces the origins of the game back to Cold War-era U.S.S.R., which is still being run with an iron fist and an administration that frowns on capitalism. As is the case with the best political thrillers, Tetris is indeed an international affair that takes place in Japan, Russia, and England, as well as the United States, as Rogers tries to uncover the truth about who actually owns the rights to the game as Nintendo is preparing to launch its handheld game unit, the Game Boy, which would soon fully change the very face of playing video games.

People soon learned from playing the Tetris game that staring at a screen with falling blocks for a long period of time with the concentration required to place them properly is something burnt into many minds from that time. But it was also an extremely addictive experience, which is why there was so much demand to pay out big bucks to get the game's rights. It may sometimes be confusing for those who don't know how video game rights worked at the time, but it's also a movie that's funny and heartwarming, as it deals with Henk and Alexey's families and how they adapt to their fathers taking on the insurmountable Russian government.

‘Tetris’ Was Very Well Received as It Tapped Into the Zeitgeist