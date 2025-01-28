Comedy can often be hit or miss in the theaters, with several attempts to make 2024 audiences laugh resulting in major box office disappointments. However, it's safe to say that 2025 has gotten off to a strong start, with Lawrence Lamont's buddy comedy movie One of Them Days taking audiences by storm both critically and financially. Boasting an impressive 94% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience rating of 91%, One of Them Days has proven a worthy early entrant to the "best comedy of the year" race, which has also helped lead the film to a solid box office return thus far.

Made on a reported budget of just $14 million, One of Them Days has glided to big box office heights following its winning start on the weekend beginning January 17, 2025. Thanks to a recent weekend in which the movie earned another $7 million and finished third in the domestic rankings, One of Them Days has officially surpassed the $25 million mark at the box office, and this is without any international box office figures.

One of Them Days has managed to fend off huge franchise competition from the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Wicked to grab a healthy portion of nationwide ticket sales, with brand-new thriller Flight Risk the only movie to out-earn One of Them Days on all three of the weekend's daily rankings. This success, and the fact we are only a few weeks into the year, have helped One of Them Days rise to second in the list of the year's biggest earners so far, only beaten by Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, although the pending release of big titles in the coming weeks will likely change all that.

'One of Them Days' Delights Thanks to Its Central Duo

Given the nature of this tale, with the central duo heading on a life-altering, hilarious trip to avoid eviction, the success of One of Them Days was always going to rest on its lead pairing's shoulders. Step forward the ever-brilliant Keke Palmer and singer-songwriter SZA in her feature film debut, with the duo oozing chemistry and becoming the best friends we all wish we had. In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he said, "Keke Palmer and SZA have great chemistry together," adding that Palmer, "gets to show off her comedic chops, and she truly delivers." For major movie first-timer SZA, Bonaime said, "In her first major film role, SZA also holds her own as Alyssa, a great foil to Dreux, and unintentionally causes problems along the way. SZA matches Palmer’s energy nicely."

One of Them Days has officially surpassed the $25 million mark at the box office. You can catch the buddy comedy in theaters now.

