One of Them Days is finally winding down at the box office after an extremely successful run, but the film is poised to pass one final milestone this weekend. At the time of writing, One of Them Days sits at a $49.2 million global box office total, with nearly all of its earnings coming from domestic markets, as it has only earned $413,000 internationally. If One of Them Days can get one final push at the box office this weekend, it will reach $50 million worldwide, and after earning just over $700,000 last weekend, it could very well do the same heading into its eighth weekend in theaters. The film stars Keke Palmer and SZA as Dreux and Alyssa on a journey to find the rent money that Alyssa’s boyfriend lost.

One of Them Days started strong at the box office, opening with $11.8 million in the #2 spot, just narrowly behind Mufasa: The Lion King, which grossed $12 million during its fifth full weekend in theaters. The buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer then kept the momentum, dropping only 32% during its second weekend in theaters and earning another $8 million on its way to taking the #3 spot, falling behind Mufasa once again and the newly-premiered Flight Risk, the aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. Even during its third weekend in theaters, One of Them Days held on to a top five spot, dropping only 27% and grossing another $5.8 million, and it wasn’t until its fourth full weekend in theaters that it fell out of the top five after losing to Dog Man and Heart Eyes.

How Did Things Shake Out at the Box Office This Weekend?

This most recent weekend at the box office saw Bong Joon Ho’s new movie, Mickey 17, take the top spot from Captain America: Brave New World. Mickey 17 earned $19 million to Brave New World’s $8 million, both of which were more than double the third-place competitor, Last Breath, the disaster thriller starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu that grossed only $4 million this weekend. Claiming the final two spots in the top five at the box office this weekend were The Monkey with $3.9 million and Paddington in Peru with $3.7 million.

