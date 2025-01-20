Despite the possibility of running under many people's radar, Lawrence Lamont's female buddy comedy One of Them Days has proven the doubters wrong with a strong start at the 2025 box office. Opening in 2,402 theaters on Thursday and widening to 2,675 on the weekend, One of Them Days has stolen the limelight away from the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and even the brand-new Wolf Man to take the top spot overall over the weekend's domestic box office.

Because of this success, One of Them Days has stormed to $11.6 million at the box office, proving stars Keke Palmer and singer-songwriter SZA are definitive draws. This early success will have also been helped by the movie's flying critical reception, with review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes handing the comedy a 97% critical score alongside a mightily impressive 92% audience rating for good measure. The movie follows the aforementioned pair as best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who must race against the clock to find rent money before their eviction is finalized.

'One of Them Days' Starts Off 2025 With a Comedic Bang

Comedy movies have proven hit or miss in recent years, with the highs of the brilliant Thelma juxtaposed by the lows of Jerry Seinfeld's Unfrosted. As each year rears its hopeful head, it's difficult not to feel underwhelmed by the likely underperformance of many upcoming comedies. However, thanks to the release of One of Them Days, hope is on the increase, with this side-splitting, heartwarming adventure starting the year off with a hilarious bang. Although it might not be a rival for the title of "funniest film of the year," One of Them Days' huge heart and the mesmeric chemistry of its lead pair are impossible to ignore. Finding its roots in the relatable struggles of modern friendships, One of Them Days is an emotionally buoyant rollercoaster of wonderful adventure and is well worth its initial box office success. In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"One of Them Days might not necessarily be a great comedy, but it’s absolutely the type of comedy we should see more of in theaters nowadays. Palmer and SZA are a delight, and Lamont and Singleton’s work elevates what could be just a silly comedy into something more. One of Them Days starts the 2025 movie season out on a positive note, and we could definitely use more movies like this in the theaters."

One of Them Days has officially surpassed the $10 million mark at the box office. You can catch the comedy in theaters now.

