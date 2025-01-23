After out-performing the high-profile horror film Wolf Man in its opening weekend of release, Sony's comedy offering One of Them Days pulled off another surprise win at the domestic box office. The movie topped the charts on Discount Tuesday, beating out not only Wolf Man, but also the holdover hit Mufasa: The Lion King. In doing so, the film also hit a new domestic milestone, on the back of tremendous reviews and an enthusiastic audience response. One of Them Days is directed by Lawrence Lamont and follows two friends who go on a race against time to avoid being evicted from their house.

Starring Keke Palmer and SZA in the central roles, the film earned $1.3 million on Tuesday, compared to Mufasa's $1.2 million and Wolf Man's $1 million hauls. This took the film's running domestic total past the $15 million mark. In its first weekend, One of Them Days grossed $11 million, out-performing Wolf Man and finishing second, behind Mufasa. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $14 million, which means that it's halfway to its break-even point. The rule of thumb suggests that a movie needs to gross twice its budget to break even.

One of Them Days benefited greatly from positive critical and audience reception. The movie currently holds a "fresh" 96% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has earned a "verified hot" badge for its 92% audience score on the platform. In his review, Collider's Ross Bonaime described it as "a welcome reminder of an era of comedy that we certainly need more of these days." The comedy genre has, indeed, witnessed several setbacks in recent years. A significant section of comedy movies were diverted directly to streaming, after the marketplace lost faith in them.

Can Theatrical Comedies Make a Comeback?