One of Them Days fell just short of taking the top spot at the box office this weekend, earning $11.8 million to Mufasa: The Lion King's $12 million, but the film has still been a pleasant surprise that has delivered strong numbers on a low budget thus far. The film was produced for a reported cost of only $14 million, which is exactly where it sits from domestic earnings, and it is poised to pass the $15 million mark once the latest batch of numbers comes in for Tuesday, January 21. The general rule of thumb is that a movie needs to make roughly double its budget to break even and anything after that is profit, and by that logic, One of Them Days is already halfway to being a profit for Sony Pictures after only a few days in theaters.

Falling behind One of Them Days in the box office rankings this weekend was Wolf Man, the horror thriller starring Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott that opened to $10.8 million domestically to take the #3 spot. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 also kept up its speed and refused to give up its top five spot in the box office rankings this weekend, earning $8.6 million to give it a domestic total of $218 million at the time of writing. Rounding out the final spot in the top five at the box office this weekend is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel from Gerard Butler that hauled in $6.5 million during its second full weekend in theaters, an alarming 56% drop, more than any movie in the top 10.

Who Stars in ‘One of Them Days’?

Keke Palmer, best known for playing Emerald Haywood in Jordan Peel's Nope, features in the lead role of Dreux in One of Them Days, with pop sensation SZA playing Alyssa alongside her. Vanessa Bell Calloway, who first made a name for herself in the late '80s starring in Coming to America with Eddie Murphy, also features alongside Palmer and SZA in One of Them Days. Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, and Patrick Cage also star in the film, which was written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont.

One of Them Days is now playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

