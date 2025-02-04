There was no way to predict that One of Them Days was going to premiere at the start of the year and take a coveted box office spot from Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel starring Gerard Butler, but that's exactly what happened. One of Them Days is now less than $40,000 away from passing Den of Thieves 2, which it will certainly do when the next batch of numbers comes in. Coincidentally, the film will also hit $35 million when the next round of numbers are made available, and this will also help One of Them Days become one of the top two highest-grossing movies of the year domestically. One of Them Days has yet to premiere overseas, but the film has already doubled its reported $14 million production budget with $34 million domestically.

One of Them Days kicked off its box office run three weeks ago with $11 million, landing it in the #2 spot behind only Mufasa: The Lion King, which hauled in $12 million. The Keke Palmer-led buddy comedy has yet to finish in the top spot at the box office during its first three weekends in theaters, but it has also not fallen out of the top four either. One of Them Days still finished narrowly behind Mufasa: The Lion King this weekend after grossing $6 million to The Lion King's $6.1, but it also fell well behind Companion at over $9 million and leagues behind Dog Man with over $30 million. Still, One of Them Days has proven that a movie can still find box office success on a small budget, and that you don't need to gross over $100 million to be a hit.

What Is ‘One of Them Days’ About?

One of Them Days follows Dreux and Alyssa, two best friends and roommates who discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has spent all of their rent money mere days before the check is due. Strapped for cash, the two find themselves racing to get the money on a hilarious journey that brings them closer together while also reminding them of what's important. In addition to Keke Palmer and SZA, One of Them Days also stars Lil Rel Howery and Vanessa Bell Calloway, and the film was written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont.

One of Them Days is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

