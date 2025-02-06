One of Them Days may not have been on the radar as a movie with major box office potential, but the film has wildly exceeded expectations on its way to becoming one of the most surprising hits of the year. After a strong Tuesday, February 4 that saw One of Them Days gross $750,000 at the box office, the film has now hit the $35 million mark. One of Them Days has also grossed all of its earnings domestically as the film has yet to debut in international markets. The general rule of thumb is that a movie needs to earn back twice its production budget to break even, and now that One of Them Days has successfully grossed more than double its cost, it can safely be considered a profit for Sony Pictures.

One of Them Days has been on track for success at the box office since it debuted with $11.8 million the weekend of January 17, landing in the #2 spot behind only Mufasa: The Lion King, which currently stands at $654 million globally at the time of writing. One of Them Days then dropped only 32% during its second weekend in theaters, earning $8 million and still sitting inside the top three, losing to Mufasa once again but also falling short of Flight Risk, the aviation thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson. This most recent weekend in theaters, One of Them Days dropped only 27% and fell to the #4 spot, yet again losing to Mufasa while also falling short of new arrivals such as Companion and Dog Man.

What Other Movies Are Coming to Theaters?

Two new movies are coming to theaters this weekend. The first is Heart Eyes, a slasher horror thriller starring Jordana Brewster and Mason Gooding, and the second is Love Hurts, the action thriller/comedy starring Ke Huy Quan and former NFL star Marshawn Lynch. Following Love Hurts and Heart Eyes on Valentine’s Day weekend is the first true blockbuster of the year, Captain America: Brave New World. The fourth Captain America film in the MCU will see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson take over the mantle of the Star-Spangled Man with a Plan from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers for the first time on the big screen.

One of Them Days is still playing in most theaters everywhere in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.