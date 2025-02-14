Defying expectations for comedy films, One of Them Days has been having a dream run at the domestic box office. The movie debuted theatrically around a month ago, and was released on PVOD platforms just in time for Valentine's Day. Still retaining a spot in the top 10 of the domestic box office charts, One of Them Days has embarked on its digital run as the second-biggest hit of 2025. It's a remarkable result for a comedy film, especially for one that doesn't have four-quadrant aspirations. In fact, One of Them Days is among the highest-grossing comedy films of the last few years.

On its 27th day of release, the film grossed just under $300,000, pushing its domestic total past the $40 million mark. This will likely be the film's final milestone, as its digital debut will reduce its theater count. One of Them Days is currently trailing the comedy films Violent Night and No Hard Feelings by about $10 million. Produced on a reported budget of $14 million, the movie is directed by Lawrence Lamont and co-produced by Issa Rae. One of Them Days stars Keke Palmer and SZA as two women who scramble to make rent money to avoid being evicted.

One of Them Days' Holds an Excellent Rotten Tomatoes Rating