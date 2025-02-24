After opening with $11.8 million at the box office over the weekend of January 17 and just missing out on the top spot to Mufasa: The Lion King at $12 million, One of Them Days has put together a superbly impressive run at the box office. A solid sixth weekend in theaters that saw the Keke Palmer and SZA-led comedy earn $1.4 million and helped One of Them Days cross $45 million at the box office, even though it has yet to premiere internationally. One of Them Days finished inside the top 10 at the box office once again this past weekend, landing in the #9 spot behind The Monkey and Heart Eyes, but finishing ahead of Ke Huy Quan’s Love Hurts and Becoming Led Zeppelin.

One of Them Days was produced for a reported budget of only $14 million, meaning once the film passed the $30 million mark at the box office several weeks ago, everything it’s turning in is pure profit for Sony Pictures. The film defied expectations during its debut weekend in theaters, finishing ahead of the other new arrival Wolf Man and also earning more than Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. One of Them Days then proceeded to fall only 32% at the box office during its second weekend in theaters, adding another $8 million to its total and finishing in the third spot behind the aforementioned Mufasa and also Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk. The comedy then dropped only 27% during its third weekend in theaters earning another $5.8 million.

Is ‘One of Them Days’ on Streaming?

One of Them Days has yet to make its streaming debut, but the film is available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV+. It has been steadily dropping theaters for the last few weeks, and it’s unfortunately possible that $45 million will be its final milestone and it may not get the final push it needs to hit $50 million thanks to VOD release. When One of Them Days does begin streaming, it will likely join other Sony hits like Venom: The Last Dance on Netflix, but it’s also possible for it to end up on another platform as well.

One of Them Days is still playing in select theaters in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

