Often, the digital debut of a movie can cause its theatrical run to quickly fade. However, certain often high-quality titles can withstand their PVOD releases, with Lawrence Lamont's hilarious One of Them Days one such example. Since releasing on digital back on February 11, and with the film's Blu-ray and DVD scheduled for release on Tuesday, April 1, One of Them Days has managed to maintain a decent track record at the box office, even finishing well within the box office top 10 across the most recent weekend.

In total, One of Them Days has now reached $44 million at the box office, with this all coming from a domestic release only. With that in mind, it is expected that the movie will surpass the $45 million mark this weekend, a huge achievement for a film reportedly made for just $14 million. One of Them Days has taken theatergoers by surprise, and even become the second highest-grossing movie of the year so far, albeit with an array of blockbuster titles yet to release. This all comes without the movie even releasing in most other territories, including the UK, with an across-the-pond debut scheduled for March 7, 2025.

'One of Them Days' is Worth the Hype

It's often difficult to know whether box office success sprouts from deserving projects, with even the biggest financial successes proving less-than-favorable with both critics and audiences. However, One of Them Days is one such project you can feel confident has earned its rent, showcased by the film's hugely impressive "certified fresh" 95% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 90% cementing that praise. A biting comedy packed with a delicious, endearing punch, One of Them Days is the perfect showcase of a wild, modern friendship, with SZA and Keke Palmer shining as best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA). In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he was quick to praise the movie, declaring it, "absolutely the type of comedy we should see more of in theaters nowadays." He then added:

"Palmer and SZA are a delight, and Lamont and Singleton’s work elevates what could be just a silly comedy into something more. One of Them Days starts the 2025 movie season out on a positive note, and we could definitely use more movies like this in the theaters."

One of Them Days is expected to cross the $45 million mark at the box office this weekend. You can still catch the movie in theaters now.