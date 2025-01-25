It's hard to describe what it feels like living in Los Angeles right now. For the uninformed, a series of fires have marred huge swaths of the city, with buildings being burned down and even lives being lost as brave firefighters worked to contain flames that spent days tearing through people's homes. It's a devastating series of events that has shaken the entire community, and it may have made many locals (like this author) nervous to watch Lawrence Lamont's new comedy, One of Them Days. Following a pair of roommates racing around Los Angeles trying to recover their lost rent money, the film promised a cinematic version of LA that those recovering from this disaster may not be too enthused to see.

It would've been disheartening to watch yet another glossy interpretation while the actual city struggled — which is what made it so shocking to discover that beyond its humor, the movie is a love letter to the people of Los Angeles. It features little-known mainstays that locals will know well, things that go beyond simple locations, and are the backdrops to truly hilarious scenes filled with references tailored for the city's residents. Most importantly, though, is the film's core message: community will always have your back. No matter what the fires may have taken away from us, true Angelinos will be there to show up and show out for one another, something that can be easy to forget amidst such a tragedy but that One of Them Days thankfully reminds everyone watching of.

We've All Had 'One of Them Days'

Image via Sony Pictures

For all of its heartwarming depictions of LA, One of Them Days is also just an immensely funny comedy. It follows the diligent Dreux (Keke Palmer) who, while nervously preparing for a big interview, discovers that her roommate Alyssa (SZA) has given their rent money to her utterly trash "boyfriend." This leads to the women running across the city, trying to track down the funds in a startlingly nostalgic plot; it takes the screwball elements of early 2000s comedies and applies them to a modern sense of humor through these characters. Then, buoyed by the massive talent of SZA and Palmer, it offers nonstop jokes and unbelievable scenarios for viewers to be (hilariously) shocked by. At its center, though, the film is about these women and their relationships with not only each other but the world around them, reminding audiences of a fact that everyone in LA needs to hear right now: people are here to help.

So much of the movie takes place at the girls' apartment complex and their local spots, offering sides of the city the general audience isn't used to; while having an older tenant turn her apartment into a convenience store or wondering why someone would toss a pair of shoes on a power line (the answer is darker than you think) may seem like random plot elements, they're genuine portrayals of life for so many residents. It's a level of authenticity that resonates with audiences, making it that much more impactful to watch as Dreux and Alyssa's neighbors rally around them, putting aside petty grievances in the face of loss and offering the girls a sense of unity. The plot constantly reminds viewers that material items are just things — while always validating how horrific it is to lose them — and that LA is filled with people who know what you're going through and can support you through it. It distinctly understands how people in LA show up for one another in the toughest times, and it serves as a reminder to all those affected by the fires that when everything feels hopeless, there will always be people in this city who've got your back.

'One of Them Days' Is The Reminder Los Angeles Needs