It’s only been less than a week since the Keke Palmer and SZA-starring comedy One of Them Days passed a major box office milestone, earning more than double its production budget. Today, February 11, the film has been released on digital platforms as announced on Prime Video’s official X page. This will be followed by a Blu-Ray and DVD release on Tuesday, April 1, which will contain a series of bonus features, including a gag reel, cast interviews, and additional featurettes.

Released in theaters nearly a month ago, One of Them Days tells the story of best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA). When they discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money, they find themselves in a tricky situation. The duo goes to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact. While fans can now get the picture digitally and are aware of its physical release date, unfortunately, information about its streaming release has yet to be announced.

One of Them Days is a remarkable production with an impressive cast, including Palmer and SZA. It also includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rey Howery, Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, Patrick Cage, Gabrielle Dennis, Janelle James, and Amin Joseph. Lawrence Lamont directed the movie from a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton, while TriStar Pictures and Hoorae Media handled production. Sony Pictures released the movie in the United States and Canada on January 17, a week earlier than its original schedule of January 24.

‘One of Them Days’ Sets Record at The Box Office

Although we’re only two months into 2025, One of Them Days is considered one of the biggest hits of the year, even without an international release. It has had a successful run at the box office since its theatrical launch, grossing $4.5 million on its first day, including an estimated $1.3 million from previews from the night before its release. In its opening week, it debuted at $11.8 million and a total of $14 million over the four-day frame, finishing second behind Mufasa: The Lion King in its fifth weekend and overtaking Wolf Man. On Tuesday, February 4, One of Them Days grossed $750,000 at the box office, enabling it to hit the $35 million mark, more than double its production budget of $14 million, and now, it has over $39 million in earnings.

One of Them Days is available now for purchase or rent. Stay tuned to Collider for the film’s streaming release updates.