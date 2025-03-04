Ever since Lawrence Lamont's One of Them Days made its way to VOD in early February, expectations were for the movie to quickly drop out of the box office as viewers instead watched from home and its theatrical run grinded to a halt. However, this ever-impressive comedy continued to surprise by maintaining its box office presence for the next few weekends, with the most recent box office weekend seeing the film still manage to finish inside of the top 10.

Against stiff competition from the likes of Captain America: Brave New World, the brand-new Last Breath, and others, One of Them Days still captured the tenth position in the domestic rankings, outperforming the likes of A Complete Unknown, Moana 2, Love Hurts, and even a new theatrical arrival in Riff Raff. This tenth-placed finish was thanks to a $915,000 haul from just 875 theaters, making for a per-theater-average of over $1,046, which is remarkable given the current circumstances surrounding the film. However, in the most recent daily figures, One of Them Days earned just $86,000 domestically, suggesting that its time in theaters is about to come to an end. Because of this, it looks unlikely that One of Them Days will make it to the $50 million mark, with its current total of $47.4 million still an achievement more than worth celebrating.

Also worth celebrating is the movie's incredible critical and audience reception, with the movie earning a hugely impressive "certified fresh" 95% critical rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an audience score of 90% for good measure. In Ross Bonaime's review of the movie for Collider, he called it "absolutely the type of comedy we should see more of in theaters nowadays," adding," One of Them Days starts the 2025 movie season out on a positive note, and we could definitely use more movies like this in the theaters."

