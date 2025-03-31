After making a huge splash at the global box office, amassing nearly quadruple its budget, One of Them Days is set to gain even more attention with streaming. That’s right! The highly successful comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA has found a home on Netflix where it will begin streaming on Monday, March 31, according to What’s on Netflix. The streaming giant also confirmed this on social media a day prior, announcing, “Tomorrow's about to be One of Them Days.”

This is clearly exciting news, especially for those who missed One of Them Days in theaters; plus, the film will be available on the streamer for eighteen months before departing for Hulu. This comes over a month after it was released on digital platforms on Tuesday, February 11, with the Blu-ray and DVD release coming up on Tuesday, April 1, featuring a series of bonus features, including a gag reel, cast interviews, and additional featurettes.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont from a screenplay by Syreeta Singleton, One of Them Days hit theaters in the U.S. and Canada on January 17, kicking off Sony’s 2025 slate. The pic follows best friends and roommates Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), who find themselves in a tricky situation when they discover that Alyssa's boyfriend has blown their rent money. The twosome go to extremes in a comical race against the clock to avoid eviction and keep their friendship intact.

'One of Them Days' Had A Terrific Box Office Run