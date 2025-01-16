Keke Palmer will always be known for her role as Mercedes in Hustlers, and also for more recently starring alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun in Nope, but she’s got a new movie coming soon that has everyone talking. Palmer stars opposite SZA and Katt Williams in One of Them Days, which is set to open in theaters tomorrow, but early previews for the film are already playing and reviews from critics have begun surfacing on the internet, and it has scored a nearly perfect 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing. This ranks the highest in Palmer’s young but distinguished career, even ahead of Imperial Dreams, the thriller that also stars John Boyega with a 92% score from critics.

One of Them Days follows two best friends, Dreux and Alyssa, who discover that Alyssa’s boyfriend has spent all of their rent money. The two then engage in an extreme yet hilarious race to find the money they need to avoid being kicked out of their home while also staying friends. One of Them Days was written by Syreeta Singleton, and Lawrence Lamont directed the film. Singleton has previously worked as a staff writer on Black Monday, the Showtime Original series starring Don Cheadle, and he also worked on Central Park, the Apple TV+ Original series starring Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn. Lamont most recently directed several episodes of Rap Sh!t, the Max Original musical comedy series featuring Aida Osman and Jonica Booth, and he has also worked with popular artists in the past such as J. Cole, Big Sean, and Jhene Aiko.

What Else Is Releasing Soon Besides ‘One of Them Days’?

Wolf Man, the horror remake starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner is also arriving in theaters this weekend, which comes one week after Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves 2: Pantera began playing in theaters everywhere. Mark Wahlberg also has a new movie out in theaters next weekend; Flight Risk, which was directed by Mel Gibson, has been slated for release on January 23. Jack Quaid’s Companion will follow Flight Risk on January 30, with Captain America: Brave New World opening the year as the first big blockbuster on February 14.

One of Them Days stars Keke Palmer and SZA and is now playing in theaters everywhere.

