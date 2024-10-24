Keke Palmer and SZA are ready to steal the spotlight on the big screen in the first trailer for One of Them Days. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy, which will allow the two leads to shine as two young, broke women attempting to find their place in the world. The film is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on January 24. Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) need to find some money on time. If they fail to do so, they will lose the apartment they share.

The first trailer for One of Them Days does a lot of heavy lifting by not only introducing audiences to the two main characters, but also showing some of the problems they will have to face once the movie premieres next year. Dreux and Alyssa already know that they're running low on cash. But everything will get worse once Alyssa's boyfriend uses their rent money for his personal attempt at establishing a business. With nowhere left to go, the lead characters try to get loans approved and even donate blood in order to make a few extra dollars. There's no telling what's going to happen to Dreux and Alyssa by the time the credits roll.

One of Them Days required a director who could balance out the humor and talent of the two stars of the story. Sony Pictures hired Lawrence Lamont to get the job done. Before diving deep into the world of Dreux and Alyssa, the filmmaker worked on a few episodes of Rap Sh!t. The Max television series tells the story of Shawna Clark (Aida Osman) and Mia Knight (KaMillion), two struggling rappers attempting to make a name for themselves.

'One of Them Days' Is Produced by Issa Rae

One of Them Days will feature Issa Rae as a producer. The artist was also behind the creation of Rap Sh!t, which allowed her to determine that Lawrence Lamont was a good fit for this movie. Rae has been extremely busy in the last couple of years. Last year alone, Rae stepped into the shoes of the President in Barbie, after voicing the fearless Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Issa Rae's legacy as a producer will expand once One of Them Days delights audiences around the world when it arrives at the big screen.

You can check out the first trailer for One of Them Days above, before the movie premieres in theaters on January 24, 2025. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.