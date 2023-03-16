Douglas Henshall and Sienna Guillory are set to join the cast of the upcoming horror thriller film, One Of Us. The news comes almost a week after it was announced that Heartstopper’s Kit Connor would be starring in the film. Henshall and Guillory will be taking on key roles in the new horror film centered around the deaths of several family members at a funeral according to a report from Deadline.

Whilst neither of their characters in the new mystery horror production has not yet been described in detail, Henshall is already well-known for his role as DI Jimmy Perez in UK TV’s long-running detective series, Shetland, from 2013 to 2022. The Glasgow-born actor is also known for his television roles as Tarran MacQuarrie in Outlander (2015), Nick Cutter in Primeval (2007–2009), and Elliot in Home (2020). Guillory is also well-known for her role as Resident Evil’s (2004, 2012) Jill Valentine, as well as playing Jamie’s (Colin Firth) girlfriend in the Christmas movie hit, Love Actually (2003). Guillory is also set to join Jason Statham in the upcoming shark thriller, The Meg 2: The Trench.

In the same news, it was announced that Henshall and Guillory will be joined by three other cast members in lead roles. Beccy Henderson, who is best known for her role as Aisling in the Irish coming-of-age hit series Derry Girls (2018–2022), will star in the film alongside Helena Bereen (Hunger, The Devil’s Doorway). It was also revealed David Horovitch, who played Grand Maester Mellos in House of the Dragon (2022), will be joining them.

Image via BBC America

The news comes just under a week after it was revealed Connor would be taking a lead role in Stefan van de Graaff’s debut feature film. The Emmy-award-winning actor is making a switch from his most well-known role in the teen queer romance, Heartstopper (2022), to the horror genre. In Netflix’s Heartsopper, which is based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic of the same name, Connor plays jock Nick Nelson, who falls in love with his classmate Charlie (Joe Locke) in a heartwarming and funny tale of teenage love. Connor’s other major roles, including portraying a young Reggie Dwight (Elton John) in Rocketman (2019) and voicing Pantalaimon in HBO’s fantasy drama His Dark Materials, are more light-hearted. In One Of Us, however, Connor, as the character Youngest, is expected to solve the murders of his family members before the entire family is wiped out.

One Of Us to Begin Production In Northern Ireland

One Of Us is set to begin production later this month in Northern Ireland. The film, which will be heralded by Jung School (“a collective of artists who rely on symbology, allegory, myth, metaphor, and primordial images to make their art with the purpose of healing wounds in the collective unconscious”) and Northern Ireland Screen, will mark the first film of writer-director and executive-producer van de Graaff. Raquel Baldwin and Robert Machoian are on board the project as producers, with Bianca Cline (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) serving as director of photography. Alongside Henshall, Guillory, and Connor, the film will also star Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells), Charlotte Hope (The Spanish Princess), Siobhan Fallon-Hogan (Rushed), and Ian Beattie (Game of Thrones).

With production commencing in late March 2023, no date has been set for the release of One Of Us. In the meantime, check out Henshall in the trailer for Shetland’s most recent season: