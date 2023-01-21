Streaming service Peacock has canceled young adult series One Of Us is Lying. The murder mystery series starring Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, and Marianly Tejada ran for just two seasons, but showrunners have revealed they are currently searching for a new home. The news comes after another young adult series, Vampire Academy, was also canceled.

As first revealed in a recent Deadline report, whilst executives at the streamer revealed they were happy with the creativity behind the series, the show did not gain enough of an audience for the series to gain another season. Universal Studio Group have indicated they will be searching for a new home for the series.

Based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One of Us is Lying tells the story of four teenagers embroiled in a murder mystery. After five students enter detention and only four return, they must uncover the truth behind Simon’s (Mark McKenna) murder or risk going down for it. The series premiered on Peacock in October 2021—the first series to go from a pilot episode into a full season on Peacock—with a second season airing a year later. The series stars Cochrane (Addy), Uche (Cooper), Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jack), Simon (Mark McKenna), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae). The series is produced by Jennifer Morrison, Erica Saleh, John Sacchi, Matt Groesch, and Darío Madrona.

Image via Peacock

News of One of Us is Lying’s cancelation comes after another popular young adult fantasy series, Vampire Academy, was also booted. The vampire series, which is based on Richelle Mead's novel series and helmed by Julie Plec, premiered on September 15 last year. As the program also falls under the Universal umbrella, the producers will be looking for a new home for the series. Netflix has exclusive streaming rights for the show in some countries, including in Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil, but it is unclear if Netflix will take on a third season.

Whilst Peacock has booted the two programs, several new series have been lined up for this year. The streamer has ordered a new horror-thriller based on Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel Stinger, which will be written by Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone) and James Wan (The Conjuring). Two other new series, Based on a True Story and Mrs Davis have also been ordered, whilst case-of-the-week mystery series Poker Face set to premiere next week. Recently, the streamer also dropped comedy-drama Best Man: The Final Chapters and documentary-comedy Paul T. Goldman.

One of Us is Lying is currently streaming on Peacock. Check out the trailer below: