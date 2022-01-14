That's the sound of the school bell ringing, folks: YA series One Of Us is Lying, adapted from Karen M. McManus' New York Times bestseller, is being renewed for a second season over at Peacock.

Following a gripping cliffhanger which steered the show's central mystery into entirely new waters, the series will get a second season at a yet to be determined date. The first season recounted the story of five high-schoolers who walk into detention — one of them central to a huge school scandal on social media — and only four make it out alive. All four are suspects, and all of them, as the title suggests, have something (or multiple things) to hide.

Writer and executive producer Erica Saleh will serve as the showrunner for season two, taking over from Darío Madrona, who remains in place as an executive producer. John Sacchi, Matt Groesch, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum, and Bill Johnson make up the rest of the series EPs. The cast of young talents includes Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, and Jessica McLeod.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, had this to say about the renewal:

“We are thrilled that the compelling and bingeworthy first season of One of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our YA audience. The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate, and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Beatrice Springborn, president of UCP, the production company behind the show, said this:

"From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show, and we’re thrilled that Peacock felt the same. Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the wild and fun story of the Bayview Four."

"We are so happy with the reception of Season 1, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season 2," said Saleh. "We can't wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!" How that mystery will unfold could be anyone's guess - that season-ending cliffhanger certainly suggested that the first instalment's conniving game of cat-and-mouse would continue in... surprising ways.

