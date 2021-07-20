Peacock has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming drama series, One Of Us Is Lying. Based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Karen M. McManus, the teen mystery drama seeks to uncover who’s responsible for the death of teen gossip runner Simon (Mark McKenna), whose first day of school quickly became his last day alive.

The teaser doesn’t tell us much about the upcoming series, outside of what we can already gather from the synopsis: five high school teenagers walk into detention, and only four come out. Simon, the teaser’s narrator, knows that one of his classmates is responsible for his death; no one is innocent, and everyone has everything to lose.

Primarily, the teaser highlights the cast, giving us names and yearbook photos for each of the four students suspected in Simon’s suspicious death: Bronwyn Rojas (Marianly Tejada), Nate Macauley (Cooper van Grootel), Addy Prentiss (Annalisa Cochrane), and Cooper Clay (Chibuikem Uche). A haunting cover of The Shangri-Las' “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” plays over footage of the secrets each teen is keeping, giving us brief glimpses at the drama and intrigue the series will showcase.

Peacock also released a video of the cast reacting to the teaser, featuring the series’ core actors — Tejada, van Grootel, Cochrane, and Clay — huddled in a group and screaming at seeing themselves on screen. Mouths drop, and the cast celebrates their success at the end of the teaser, saying with excitement that they plan to watch it again.

One Of Us Is Lying also stars Jessica McLeod, Barrett Carnahan, and Melissa Collazo. Darío Madrona will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Erica Saleh, who wrote the pilot. (Once Upon a Time actress and filmmaker Jennifer Morrison directed the pilot.) The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. No release date has been set for the series, although it will premiere on Peacock in the near future. Check out the teaser and the cast’s reaction below:

