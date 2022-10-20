If teenage mystery shows have taught us anything, it’s that parties and vacations can be a great way to bond among teens, but nothing really brings them together like a dead body among them, and One of Us Is Lying further proves that.

Based on the 2017 debut novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, One of Us Is Lying tells the story of five students, (a brainiac, an athlete, a princess, a criminal, and a “basket case”) who enter detention. But, one of the students, who is known for starting an online gossip group, suffers a sudden and fatal allergic reaction. The other four students all have motives to kill him, and after it is determined that his death was not an accident, an investigation ensues with the other four at the center of it.

One of Us Is Lying was first announced in September 2017 when Universal Content Productions revealed that it had acquired the rights to the novel and would produce a TV show adaptation. The show was initially slated to be released on E!. But, in August 2019, it was announced that the project was moving to NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal then gave a pilot order for the show on the then-unreleased streaming service, Peacock.

One of Us Is Lying was developed by Erica Saleh and stars Mark McKenna, Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Jessica McLeod, and Melissa Collazo. New cast members joining the show for the new season include Joe Witkowski and Doralynn Mui. One of Us Is Lying is produced by Brian Leslie Parker with Darío Madrona, Jennifer Morrison, Matt Groesch, John Sacchi, and Erica Saleh serving as executive producers of the show. One of Us Is Lying premiered on Peacock on October 7, 2021. On January 14, 2022, the show was renewed for a second season. Here’s how, where, and when you can watch One of Us Is Lying Season 2.

Related:‘One of Us Is Lying’: Peacock Releases Teaser for New Series Where Detention Turns Deadly

Is One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Streaming Online, and When Does It Premiere?

Yes, One of Us Is Lying season 2 will be streaming online on Peacock. The show will premiere on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Watch on Peacock

Can You Watch One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Without Peacock?

Image via Peacock

No, One of Us Is Lying season 2 is a Peacock original series. To watch the show, you have to sign up for a Peacock Premium subscription at $4.99 a month (+tax) or $49.99 per year (+tax) or Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99/month (without ads).

When Is The Finale Of One of Us Is Lying Releasing?

All eight episodes of One of Us Is Lying season 2 will be released on Thursday, October 20, 2022, on Peacock, so you can binge the entire show including the finale on that day.

What Is One Of Us Is Lying Season 2 About?

Image via Peacock

The official synopsis for One of Us Is Lying season 2 reads,

“Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Watch The Official Trailer For One of Us Is Lying Season 2

Peacock released the official trailer for One of Us Is Lying season 2 on September 27, 2022. The trailer picks up from the events of season 1. The last time we saw the infamous Murder Club, they mistakenly shot and killed the murderer, Jake. Trying to put it past them, they hid Jake’s body but soon received a text saying “Simon Says do as I say or everyone will know what you did.” In the trailer for season 2, the group is forced to participate in twisted games and even commit crimes so “Simon Says” doesn’t reveal their secret. Will they figure out who’s behind “Simon Says” before the person destroys them? How far are they willing to go to hide their secrets? The trailer sets up for the exciting mystery, twists, and turns to expect in One of Us Is Lying season 2.

Related:'Fear' TV Series From 'The Path' Creator Jessica Goldberg in Development at Peacock

More Shows Like One of Us Is Lying You Can Watch Now

Image via Peacock

Pretty Little Liars (2010 - 2017): Pretty Little Liars is a teen mystery show loosely based on the novel series of the same name by Sara Shepard. The show tells the story of five best friends whose clique falls apart after the disappearance of their leader. One year later, the friends reunite when they start receiving messages from an anonymous enemy called “A” who’s threatening to expose their darkest secrets. Pretty Little Liars stars Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Ian Harding, Tyler Blackburn, and Laura Leighton.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021): I Know What You Did Last Summer is a teen horror show based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan. The series gives a modern take on the novel and follows a group of teenagers who are stalked by a mysterious killer one year after covering up a car accident in which they killed someone. I Know What You Did Last Summer was created by Sara Goodman and stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

Quicksand (2019): Quicksand is a Swedish teen drama show based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito. The show tells the story of 18-year-old Maja Norberg, who is arrested and suspected of murder after a school shooting at Djursholm senior high school. Quicksand was released on Netflix on April 5, 2019, making the show the first Swedish-language original series on the platform. It stars Hanna Ardéhn, Felix Sandman, Reuben Sallmander, Maria Sundbom, William Spetz, Ella Rappich, David Dencik, Rebecka Hemse, Arvid Sand, Anna Björk, and Helena af Sandeberg.

Gossip Girl (2007 - 2012): Gossip Girl is a teen drama show based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar. The show tells the scandalous stories of privileged teens in the Upper East Side of New York who can hide no secret from a ruthless blogger known as “Gossip Girl.” Gossip Girl was developed for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and the show stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Kelly Rutherford, Matthew Settle, Kaylee DeFer, and Jessica Szohr.