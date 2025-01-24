This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Fox is bringing back The 1% Club, but there will be a new, yet familiar face at the head of it. With the renewal for a second season, Patton Oswalt will be stepping down as host of the game show in favor of Community star Joel McHale. This now puts McHale at the helm of three shows on the network, alongside his starring role in the comedy series Animal Control and his other hosting gig aboard the cooking competition Crime Scene Kitchen. In addition to the change at the top, Season 2 will be a Fox exclusive, shaking things up after Season 1 was ordered by Prime Video and opted to air episodes on the broadcast network a day sooner once Fox came on board.

The 1% Club is based on the British game show of the same name hosted by Lee Mack and features a twist on the typical trivia format by asking contestants to use logic instead of recollection. 100 participants from around the country are asked 15 increasingly difficult logic-based questions for the chance to win $100,000, with the final question being a true test that only 1% of Americans have answered correctly. Oswalt brought his award-winning comedic and dramatic charms in Season 1 to make the series extra special and power it to success between broadcast and streaming, but Fox is betting that McHale can keep things going strong. He also brings a strong Emmy-nominated resume that includes recent roles in The Bear and It's a Wonderful Knife in addition to his longer-running stints as Jeff Winger and now Frank Shaw.

"I am 1,000,000% excited to be partnering with Fox to host The 1% Club," McHale said in an official statement. "I absolutely love the show and love the game play to the 10𝑥 and guarantee my hair, makeup, and wardrobe will look great at least 68 percent of the time.” There's no indication why Oswalt left the series, but McHale appears to be more than up to the task, especially with a history of hosting reality competitions like E!'s House of Villains, in addition to Fox's Crime Scene Kitchen. Fox Television Network president Michael Thorn expressed his excitement for the opportunity to collaborate with McHale once again, adding:

“Joel’s outstanding comedic timing and hosting charm already make him a standout talent here at Fox, and now — building on The 1% Club’s strong first year on the network — we’re bringing his unrivaled energy, irreverence and charisma to season two. We look forward to expanding on our successful relationship with Joel and continuing our partnership with the incredible production teams at BBC Studios and Magnum.”

Who Else Is Behind 'The 1% Club'?

Image via FX

The original international format for The 1% Club was created by Dean Nabarro and Andy Auerbach, both of whom serve as executive producers on the U.S. series alongside Ryan O’Dowd and Krystal Whitney for BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. Wes Kauble serves as the showrunner, bringing a loaded resume full of reality competition credits. In addition to co-creating the ongoing Beat Shazam, he's also been attached as a producer to Easy Bake Battle, Cherries Wild, Let's Ask America, and, most recently, Prime Video's hit Travis Kelce-hosted Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

The 1% Club Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more information on Season 2 as it comes out.