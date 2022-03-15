This month, HBO Max is giving fans the opportunity to step inside some of their favorite movies with their directors in One Perfect Shot. The new half-hour documentary series will premiere all six episodes exclusively on the streaming service on March 24.

The series — which is actually based on the Twitter account of the same name, which celebrates beautiful shots in movies — has been developed by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The official description of the new series reads as:

“Each episode of One Perfect Shot arms one acclaimed director with an arsenal of visual tools to pull back the curtain on their most iconic shots. Directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of movie making. Filmmakers share their obstacles, challenges, lessons and triumphs as they detail the road to their one perfect shot.”

The series will include six episodes that will each feature a different director talking about one of their most popular films. Fans can expect to see Patty Jenkins discussing her superhero film Wonder Woman, Aaron Sorkin talking about his historical courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, Kasi Lemmons delving into her biopic about the famed American abolitionist in Harriet, Jon M. Chu speaking about his beloved romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, Malcolm D. Lee commenting on his comedy Girls Trip, and Michael Mann dissecting a scene from his classic heist film Heat.

A trailer released for the series by HBO Max gives fans a taste of what they can expect. We can see Jenkins "stepping into" the no-man's land scene from Wonder Woman, discussing how she went about building the tension for the iconic moment. We also see Sorkin begin to talk about the responsibility he felt recreating the real-life riot in The Trial of the Chicago 7. Then we get teases of Mann exploring the shootout scene in Heat, Lee discussing the Superdome scene in Girls Trip, Chu discussing the wedding in Crazy Rich Asians, and Lemmons talking about the importance of telling the story of Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

One Perfect Shot has been produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, ARRAY Filmworks, and One Perfect Shot. DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Bruce Robertson, Neil Miller, and Sonia Slutsky serve as executive producers on the series.

You can watch the trailer for One Perfect Shot below and watch it streaming exclusively on HBO Max on March 24.

