While the Straw Hats still search for the One Piece, fans of the beloved series won't need to search anymore for the first trailer and release date of the anime's 1000th episode. Along with the first look teaser trailer, it was announced that the 1000th episode of One Piece will premiere on November 20.

The brand new teaser trailer showcased some of the most exciting scenes that have occurred in the current Wano arc, with much of the trailer showing the wide cast of characters from the show such as the Straw Hats as well as Supernova and the Samurai of Wano as they prepare to raid the island of Onigashima, which is where the 1000th episode will take place. While not showcasing any new footage for the 1000th episode, it is a trailer that will get fans of the ultra-popular series excited for the upcoming milestone episode.

Along with the brand new trailer, it was announced that a virtual live event would be held across both Funimation and Toei Animation’s YouTube channels simultaneously, as well as the official One Piece Facebook page. The livestream will be hosted by YouTuber RogersBase on November 20, 2021 at 3:00 PST and will feature free streaming of episodes 998 and 999 as well as numerous prize giveaways, fan videos, and more.“The 1000th episode of One Piece is truly a history-making moment not only for the franchise, but also for the millions of fans around the world that have supported the series over the last 22 years,” said Masayuki Endo, President and CEO of Toei Animation Inc. “We’re excited to mark this major milestone for One Piece and look forward to celebrating it together with fans at our special global livestream event on November 20.”

The One Piece anime debuted in 1999 and is based on the manga series of the same name by creator Eiichiro Oda. The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat crew on their globe-trotting quest to find the “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. The anime series currently sits at 995 episodes and the manga sits at 1028 chapters, having sold over 490 million copies across 58 countries and regions worldwide, making it the the top-selling manga series of all time.

Along with the 1000th episode, it was announced previously that to celebrate the release of the episode, Toei Animation and Fathom Events will be partnering for a special two-night theatrical event on November 7 and 9 for showings of 2009 film One Piece Film: Strong World in select theaters across the United States. The showings on November 7 will be for the English dub while the English sub will be shown on November 9.

One Piece's 1000th episode will premiere on Funimation in the U.S. and Canada; in Germany and Russia on Wakanim; and on their respective broadcast schedules in Australia and New Zealand. The two night theatrical re-release of One Piece Film: Strong World will take place on November 7 and 9 in select US theaters. You can watch the new teaser trailer for the landmark episode of the iconic series down below.

